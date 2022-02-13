Skip to main content

Skylar Lin's Lens Captured the UW-Arizona Game

The game wasn't pretty in the end, but the Seattle photographer was at his best.

Alaska Airlines Arena, for the first time in quite a while, had a big-game feel to it.

A year ago, all seats were empty mandated by COVID.

Two years ago, they went unoccupied because a decent University of Washington basketball team fell off badly once Quade Green became academically eligible.

Yet on Saturday afternoon, a large, boisterous crowd turned out for the UW-Arizona game, for a chance to see the nation's fourth-ranked team come to Seattle.

It was fun while it lasted and photographer Skylar Lin, a local student with a good eye for images, was on scene to document the moment.

Brown on the Drive
For 15 minutes, it was a classic duel, with the Huskies surprisingly jumping out to a 25-11 lead and Terrell Brown Jr., a former Wildcat, supplying 16 points to that juncture.

Unfortunately for the UW, it couldn't take advantage of the electric atmosphere and Brown's inspired play and lost badly 92-68.

The second half got completely out of hand as the Huskies (13-10 overall, 8-5 Pac-12) gave in to Arizona (22-2, 12-1).

Brown scored 24 points in that opening half before settling for a game-high 29. It wasn't nearly enough to slow down a tall and talented Arizona team coached by Tommy Lloyd, formerly of Gonzaga.

Just the same, check out Skylar's photos in the gallery.

