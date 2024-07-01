Sprinkle Says UW Rebuild Made Him Drop Zags Game
The University of Washington basketball roster turnover -- with more than three-quarters of the players replaced -- led to new coach Danny Sprinkle pulling out of the annual Gonzaga rivalry basketball game, at least for now, he said on a Monday podcast.
Sprinkle was left with just senior center Franck Kepnang, senior forward Wilhelm Breidenbach and redshirt freshman forward Chris King on scholarship and nothing else when he replaced the fired Mike Hopkins, forcing him to bring in 10 transfers and recruits.
As a newly hired coach, he then exercised a contract clause to pull out of Gonzaga games this coming season in Spokane and next year at home, while giving him time to build up the Husky program.
"Where our program was when we first got the job, we had just three players," Sprinkle told Jon Rothstein on College Hoops Today. "I didn't think that was the best thing for our program. This year, [the Zags] might have one of the best teams they've ever had."
As it stands, Sprinkle confirmed the Huskies will face Nevada, Washington State and Seattle U in non-conference games this coming season while seeking to add a couple matchups at home, especially with so much Big Ten travel ahead for his team.
The new coach told how the Huskies will need to charter airplanes to travel to and from the Midwest and East Coast for five Big Ten road trips plus the postseason conference tournament.
