Fisch Addresses Williams Ordeal, Scrambles From Details

Addressing a turbulent week for the University of Washington football team, coach Jedd Fisch on Friday afternoon did his best Demond Williams Jr. impersonation -- he continually scrambled away from trouble.

In a half-hour radio interview on KJR-FM, the Husky leader addressed the sticky situation whereas Williams created an uproar by entering the transfer portal after signing an agreement with the UW only to do an about-face 48 hours later and announce his return.

Fisch chose not to provide any details over what happened, which probably did little to placate anyone who was bent out of shape by what happened. He cited privacy and confidentiality concerns in doing so.

While admitting he was caught completely off guard by Williams' initial decision, Fisch wouldn't divulge who was behind the effort to steal his starting quarterback or how it evolved, which is what people want to know.

"I don't know, I really don't want to get into that, the tampering, the discussion," he said. "Everybody wants to be involved in those. I prefer not to be involved in those."

Jedd Fisch and Demond Williams Jr. have a sideline chat. | Dave Sizer photo

The closest Fisch came to providing a look inside was discussing how he and Williams came to the resolution that he should return.

"He and I had a conversation about what we both thought was best and it took 48 hours or so to land where we felt the plane should be landed," the coach said.

Otherwise, Fisch used the term "learning experience" over and over, for everyone involved, including himself, while suggesting he was caught up in outside contract and agent interactions that had not involved him before as a coach.

Asked about possible fan backlash, in reference to a KJR poll that indicated a majority of people were against Williams' return, Fisch seemed to suggest that winning football games would solve that.

"My specific message would be this -- give us [nine] months," he said. "Our first game is not until September. We're going to work extra hard as a football team to be a part of this community. We have nine months."

Fisch said he expected Williams to have numerous conversations with his teammates in the. meantime and ultimately meet with the media at some point about the ordeal.

"I came to a really good agreement with Demond that the best thing for the University of Washington, and all of college football, was for him to be the quarterback here," the coach said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: