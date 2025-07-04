Steinbach Comes Up With Another Double-Double in World Cup
Hannes Steinbach clearly wants to rule the world. No one has stood in his way yet.
On Thursday in Lausanne, Switzerland, the 6-foot-9 German big man had his way with a fifth consecutive opponent in the U19 FIBA World Cup, coming up with a 16-point, 16-rebound performance in an 80-67 victory over Australia.
The outcome sent the soon-to-be University of Washington basketball player and his German team into the semifinals for a second meeting with Slovenia in an event that runs through Sunday. He appears to headed for an eventual showdown with the United States and his fellow Husky freshman JJ Mandaquit.
No one has been able to stop Steinbach, not Slovenia, China, Canada, Serbia and now the Aussies.
This outing marked his third double-double outing and his third time with 16 rebounds or more.
Against Australia, Steinbach showed yet another side to his game with difficult fadeaway jumper from the baseline that me made look effortless.
He connected on 5 of 11 shots, which actually was his least accurate marksmanship of the World Cup.
Steinbach's all-around game in this international event, following a strong season in Germany's pro league, has Husky teammates anxious for his Seattle arrival.
"You're seeing what he's done over there and that excites us, him being a younger guy in a pro setting, in a grown-man division, for what he does there to bringing that over here." UW guard Zoom Diallo said, referencing the German pro league. "I'm really excited for him to bring that over here and continue to build."
