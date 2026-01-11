Why Winning Back the UW Locker Room Is So Cliche

In the aftermath of Demond Williams Jr.'s brief and aborted flirtation with free agency, more than one observer wondered aloud how the quarterback can possibly win back the trust of his coaches, his teammates and the fans.

In short, the wide-ranging locker room.

Please.

Shortly after the University of Washington quarterback revealed his intentions on social media to shop himself around for a possible bigger payday, some of his fellow Huskies were urging him on with their own postings, wishing him well in his pursuit of added riches.

As for Jedd Fisch, his track record always seems to suggest he's just one or two seasons away from getting bored and looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

Fans have always been the fickle ones, as well, or have those of you forgotten how loudly you booed Warren Moon into becoming a Pro Football Hall of Fame player?

The radio guy suggested Williams make some sort of restitution. My brother-in-law insisted he can't be won back as a fan of the quarterback. On and on.

Like it or not, what's been created is a sport that now only lives for the moment.

After all, more than 4,000 players have entered the transfer portal this month, looking for something better than they have, and that includes 17 former Huskies -- and a current one.

The idea of redshirting is almost a joke now, because who does that actually serve anymore, who will be around to benefit from it?

Demond Williams Jr. takes off running around the end against Oregon. | Dave Sizer photo

Williams is just 19 and reportedly has a contract with the UW that will pay him close to $4 million this season alone.

He seemingly had the opportunity to put another $1 million or more into his savings account until potential penalties, buyouts and lawyers fees might have negated that proposed boost in his bottom line.

Again, college football is no longer about loyalty, tradition or any of the quaint subtleties that once defined the game and made it different from, say, the big boy NFL.

It's all about the here and now, and that includes finances.

Landen Hatchett (66) and John Mills (72) provide UW protection for QB Demond Williams Jr. (2). | Dave Sizer photo

It's about a chance to make a significant amount of money and not have to hope your body holds up so you can make it to the NFL.

Nearly every recruit that arrives in Montlake these days, according to a fairly prominent UW donor, simply asks how much can I get and when can I get it?

The players are loyal to the moment, to game day, to the next play, to the pay day.

What's been created -- the portal, the funding campaigns, the overeager agents wishing to share in all of the riches -- is what the players and everyone else has to deal with now.

Better get used to it.

If Kalen DeBoer taught UW fans anything, it's you don't want the Huskies to become too successful too quickly because people with more money and greater sway across the college football landscape will come and take it from you.

The days of Don James staying 18 years on the job at the UW and fending off Ohio State and the Seahawks pining for his winning ways is a thing of the past.

For those with short memories, brothers Geirean and Landen Hatchett each entered the transfer portal two years ago, and Geirean even left for Oklahoma.

Yet there doesn't seem to be any coaches, teammates or fans holding grudges or turning their backs on those two starting offensive linemen for testing the waters.

It's just win on Saturday.

Win back the locker room?

Please.

Williams, for being bold and brassy in the moment, will probably get a standing ovation when he walks through it again.

