Steinbach Has Done His Part, But Talents Are Being Wasted

Hannes Steinbach, with his Big Ten-leading 11 double-double outings, is everything as advertised as one of college basketball's very best freshman players.

He also leads the conference in rebounding at 11.1 per game, ranks fifth in shooting at 55.3 percent and stands 11th in scoring at 18 points an outing.

Unfortunately, his University of Washington basketball team can't seem to take advantage of this 6-foot-11 godsend from Wurzburg, Germany, as it brings a mediocre 10-9 record, 2-6 in league play, to Sunday's game against Oregon (8-11, 1-7) at Alaska Airlines Arena with a noon tipoff.

It appears the Huskies, losers of five of their past six games, are about to waste another exemplary talent, which has become a most unwanted trend in Montlake over the past half-dozen seasons.

Seven years ago, the UW finished an almost disbelieving 15-17 with extra talented freshmen and eventual NBA first-round draft picks in forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, 17- and 13-point scorers, in the lineup.

Three seasons ago, the Huskies had a pair of Kentucky transfers in forward Keion Brooks Jr. and point guard Sahvir Wheeler, 21.1 and 14.3 scorers, filling out the starting five and that team went a ho-hum 17-15.

Hannes Steinbach was at his best against Ohio State on a day to honor a fellow German. | Dave Sizer photo

A year ago, coach Danny Sprinkle brought forward Great Osobor, the Mountain West Most Valuable Player, with him from Utah State and the UK transplant averaged 14.8 points and 8 rebounds a game while getting paid $2 million in NIL money -- and the Huskies finished a forgettable 13-18 and dead last in the Big Ten.

Now comes Steinbach, probably a one-and-done player bound for the NBA, same as Stewart and McDaniels, getting ready to go with almost nothing to show for his time in Seattle, at least from a team success standpoint.

He's done everything asked of him, except shoot the 3-pointer with much accuracy, but that's not necessarily his game.

Hannes Steinbach dunks on Michigan. | Dave Sizer photo

With his clever spin moves and soft one-handers, and relentless rebounding, Steinbach has been highly entertaining to watch all season. Yet he's been doing it almost solely on his own.

Teams religiously double-team him and dare the other Huskies to beat them, and they can't. Yes, there has been an ugly spate of injuries, but this team doesn't shoot well from behind the 3-point line at all and practically has given up trying to feed Steinbach with defenders draped all over him.

Better enjoy him and his talents while you can.

Hannes Steinbach battles against Michigan inside. | Dave Sizer photo

The UW is down to a dozen regular-season basketball games, at least one Big Ten tournament game and whatever else it can scrounge up.

Yet this season is in danger of becoming one in which Steinbach comes and goes without moving the needle on Husky basketball much at all, again no fault of his own.

