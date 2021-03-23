Stevenson Bails on Huskies, Enters Transfer Portal Again

Home wasn't where Erik Stevenson's heart was.

Or his shot.

On Tuesday, the website verbalcommits.com reported that the 6-foot-3 junior guard from Lacey, Washington, will enter the transfer portal for the second time in two seasons, leaving the University of Washington.

A school spokesperson confirmed Stevenson's action.

It's a huge blow for a Husky program that suffered through a 5-21 season and 11th-place finish in the Pac-12, and faces a massive rebuild that just got tougher.

Stevenson, who came to the UW and back to the Northwest after two seasons at Wichita State, was rightly a disappointment for the Huskies, a long-range shooter who connected on just 29.8 percent from 3-point range. He took the most treys of any player this past season, 124, and hit just 37.

It was hoped the addition of an offensive-minded big man or two over the offseason would help Stevenson right his offensive game and not have to work so hard to get his shot.

Yet after a tweet he posted on Monday, it didn't seem that Stevenson was all that long for Mike Hopkins' program.

"Love watching good basketball ... competitive, heart, IQ, team. One goal."

That certainly didn't match the Huskies' makeup during a horrendous season that was the second worst in school history, with only the 5-22 UW team in 1993-94 faring worse.

Stevenson was the Huskies' fourth-leading scorer, averaging 9.3 points per game, while starting 23 of 26 games. He shot 35.7 percent on all shots.

Pressing from the outset, he failed to score in double digits in any of his first nine UW games. Over the final 17 outings, he settled in and did it 12 times, though he scored 20 or more points just once. His season high 27 came against California.

Stevenson, who played for Timberline High School in the state capital, previously spent two seasons at Wichita State, where he was in and out of the starting lineup and the Shockers' second-leading scorer at 11.1 in 2019-20.

