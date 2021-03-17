Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
The Noah Dickerson Podcast: Big Man Offers his Season Recap

The former Husky post players discusses the Huskies' disappointing 2020-2021 season.
Entering the just-completed 2020-21 season, the Washington Huskies were picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 Conference. 

That was two slots too generous.

As Oregon State unexpectedly cut down the nets after winning the league tournament in Las Vegas, the Huskies watched from home after their first-round exit and bemoan their 11th-place finish.

The Beavers were picked last in the preseason and able to recover handsomely.

The UW, not so much. 

Mustering only 5 wins in 26 outings, the Huskies found unique ways to lose.

While the season didn't go the way coach Mike Hopkins had wanted, there were some bright spots.

Former Husky post players Noah Dickerson breaks down the good and the bad, and he compares the two coaching styles he saw when he was at Washington. 

