Time Is Always On Quimari Peterson's Side
On Monday morning, Quimari Peterson showed up for University of Washington basketball practice and ran the floor as hard as always inside Alaska Airlines Arena. Didn't take a play off. Didn't coast for a second.
He should have been off to the side letting his sneakers cool down or finally catching his breath, but once more the tough-minded and tireless guard from Gary, Indiana, was all over the place making plays on both ends.
This is the marathon man who played all 50 minutes of the Huskies' 99-93 double-overtime victory over Southern this past Thursday night and seemingly could have gone a few more extra sessions.
With such a deep, talented roster, weren't minutes going to be parceled out in such a way to these UW players that no one was going to be quite satisfied?
Against Southern, with the Huskies short-handed because of injuries and in foul trouble much of the way, the 6-foot-1 Peterson was on the floor without interruption from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
For all those people who make a living by never punching out at work, it was a sight to behold.
"He guarded their best player and played 50 minutes and still had the energy to put it into overtime," UW coach Danny Sprinkle said.
Peterson came up with 15 points, including five over the final 11.6 seconds of the first overtime to force the second one.
He cooly converted three free throws after drawing a foul on a 3-point shot to pull his team within one and then matched a Southern free throw with a driving lay-in to tie the game at 86 with 1.9 seconds remaining in that first OT.
"He's one of those guys who's always doing the right thing so you're comfortable with him," Sprinkle said. "It's hard to take him off the floor, to be honest."
Peterson unquestionably likes the ball in his hands when the game's on the line.
"I was in a lot of late-game situations last year and the year before that," he said. "I'm confident in making the right choices, whether taking the shot or getting the shot to an open teammate."
For Peterson, this East Tennessee State transfer and reigning Southern Conference Player of the Year is making up for lost time after suffering a severe hamstring pull that kept him out for nearly a month leading into the season.
In fact, he started for the first time this season against Southern showing no ill effects of his injury and will be front and center when the Huskies (4-1) open the Acrisure Holiday Classic against Nevada (4-2) on Thursday in Palm Desert, California.
Peterson, who averages 12 points and 30 minutes of playing time per game, should be ready to go for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff on Thanksgiving Day in a game that will be telecast nationally.
"He's one of our best 3-point shooters and that's where he's lethal and that's why obviously we recruited him," Sprinkle said. "And that's why we need to keep him confident and shooting at a high level because he's difference-maker for our team."
And Peterson should be well rested, though he showed he can play at a high level even when he's not.
