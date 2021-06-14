UW Basketball Team Will Enter South Dakota Tournament

The Huskies will play in a round-robin event with George Mason, Nevada and South Dakota State.

The University of Washington basketball team, as it emerges from the ashes of a 5-21 season with primarily a new roster, has entered the Crossover Classic, which will be held on November 22-24.

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

At a place called the Sanford Pentagon.

You've got to start somewhere.

The Huskies will be joined in this early season, round-robin tournament by South Dakota State, Nevada and George Mason.

This Pentagon is a five-sided building that centers around nine basketball courts.

"As a program, we have prided ourselves in building a strong non-conference schedule, and this event is exactly on par with that mindset," UW coach Mike Hopkins said in a prepared statement. "It will be a great early season test for us in a unique venue."

The Huskies also announced the official roster addition of two players, 6-foot-3 guard Daejon Davis and 6-foot-9 forward Langston Wilson, who earlier had revealed their plans to transfer to Washington.

Davis, a Seattle native and committed to the UW coming out of high school, played and started the past years at Stanford.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to coach Daejon and have him finish his collegiate career as a Husky," Hopkins said.

Wilson, who played one year of Georgia junior-college basketball but didn't have a season during the pandemic , has been rated among the top JC players nationally.

"There are elite athletes and then there are the top one-percenters," Hopkins said. "Langston is a top one-percenter."

The Huskies, while losing six players to the transfer portal, also have added Arizona transfer Terrell Brown, West Virginia transfer Emmitt Matthews Jr., NBA African Academy player Samuel Ariyibi and top 35 recruit Jackson Grant to the roster, while P.J. Fuller of TCU announced he was committed to the UW but the school hasn't confirmed the latter joining the team.

Point guard Quade Green, who is passing up a final season of eligibility (confirmed by others, but not the school) to pursue a pro basketball career, recently graduated from the UW, as did forward Hameir Wright, who will play next season for North Texas.

