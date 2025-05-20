UW's Mandaquit Draws Another USA Basketball Team Invitation
JJ Mandaquit has been on the University of Washington campus and is all set to wear basketball purple and gold this coming season.
Yet first he'll take another turn at trying on red, white and blue.
On Tuesday, the UW announced that its freshman point guard has been invited to the U19 USA Basketball team training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in June, with national team obligations a regular part of his routine going on four years now.
The 6-foot-1 point guard, a 4-star recruit from Hilo, Hawaii, by way of Utah, has a lengthy resume when it comes to representing his country on the basketball floor.
In October 2022, he attended the U16 junior national team minicamp in Colorado Springs.
A year later, Mandaquit again took part in the same U16 minicamp, was named to the team and started all six games while helping the U.S. capture the gold medal and win the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Merida, Mexico.
Last year, he was named as a finalist for the 2024 U17 national team, participating in both a minicamp and the training camp.
The Huskies have high hopes for Mandaquit this coming season, needing a designated playmaker to step forward among a bunch of newcomers as Danny Sprinkle puts together his second team in Montlake.
Meantime, he's been working on his game at the UW while serving on an NBA committee to select a Social Justice Champion award winner that went to the Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday, whose older brother Justin played for the Huskies before he become an NBA veteran as well.
