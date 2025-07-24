Jedd Fisch Takes Shot at SEC for Scheduling FCS Opponents in November
Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch met with the contingent at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday and was asked about the future of the College Football Playoff.
Fisch, who is a proponent of four automatic bids for the league, criticized the SEC's scheduling practices as the Big Ten and SEC continue to square off regarding conference play. The Big Ten plays nine conference opponents per year currently, while the SEC plays just eight. This has been a sticking point in the future format. The Big Ten prefers four automatic bids for the conference, while the SEC has backed off that stance and has pushed for five automatic qualifiers total across all conferences, with 11 at-large bids. The Big Ten has reportedly stated in negotiations that they won't consider that proposal until the SEC moves to nine conference games.
Further, SEC teams generally play FCS opponents in the month of November, with many of those games coming the second-to-last week of the season before rivalry week.
Fisch thinks it's ridiculous that the SEC plays teams from a different level of college football that late in the season.
"The NFL doesn't play the CFL in the middle of the season," Fisch said.
The future format of the College Football Playoff remains to be seen, but it's clear the narrative war will continue until morale improves.