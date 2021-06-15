UW Women's Basketball Team Adds 3rd Transfer from Texas

You can take the coach out of Texas, but you can't take the Texas basketball players away from her.

Tina Langley, hired away from Rice to rebuild the University of Washington women's program, on Monday added a third transfer and potential starter to the roster from the Lone Star state in Baylor guard Trinity Oliver.

A 5-foot-9 junior, Oliver joins the Rice tandem of 6-foot-9 senior center Nancy Mulkey and 5-foot-11 sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz, who followed their coach to Seattle.

Not a big scorer at 2.9 points per game, Oliver nonetheless provided Baylor, an Elite Eight team, with the necessary intangibles while starting 28 of 31 games for the Big 12 powerhouse this past season. She previously was a member of the Bears' 2019 national championship team.

This trio of newcomers collectively brings 177 starts to the Huskies. Mulkey opened all 75 games she played in three years at Rice and another 18 in a single season at Oklahoma. Schwartz started all 56 games in which she appeared at Rice.

“Trinity Oliver comes from a rich collegiate tradition, with experience competing and winning at the highest level,” Langley said in a prepared statement. “This, along with her toughness and desire to pursue excellence on and off the court, makes her an outstanding addition and fit for Washington.”

Oliver was a Texas schoolgirl basketball legend at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, where she scored 2,300 career points and was named 6A all-state for three consecutive seasons.

“I believe in the vision Coach Langley and her amazing staff have for the future of the team," Oliver said. "The UW and the city of Seattle scenery is absolutely beautiful. I knew this would be a great place to call home."

