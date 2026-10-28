With UW in Mix, Shooting Guard Will Decide Destination Soon

Jimmie Haywood, a 4-star shooting guard from Seattle but finishing up his high school basketball career in Arizona, will reveal his college destination next Tuesday, choosing from among the University of Washington, Nevada and Loyola Marymount.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Haywood from the Class of 2027 first informed Dushawn London of 247Sports of his intentions.

Haywood currently plays for AZ Compass Preparatory School in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler and is considered the No. 15 shooting guard nationally and No. 130 player overall nationally by 247Sports.

However, a college coach not directly involved in the player's recruitment said he's been told the backcourt player likely is headed for Nevada, though that's not been confirmed any where else.

NEWS: Jimmie Haywood, a four-star guard in the class of 2027, will announce his college decision on Tuesday, November 3rd, he tells @247Sports.



Finalists: Washington, LMU, and Nevada https://t.co/6b3gpNmgqi pic.twitter.com/8t50flaAhX — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) October 28, 2026

This smooth and slender player actually is known as Jimmie Haywood III, or "Tripp" Haywood, and comes from a Seattle basketball family that's had college success.

He's the son of Jimmie Haywood, who played for Franklin High School and Oregon State. In 2000-03, the older Haywood started 74 of 108 games played for the Beavers while averaging 10.7 points per game as a senior and 8.3 points in his career in Corvallis.

According to published reports, this younger Haywood transferred from Bellevue to Garfield for the 2024-25 season and then moved to Compass Prep last season.

As a junior in the desert, he averaged just 6.2 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor. His numbers were considerably higher in AAU play. He spent his basketball offseason playing for the Seattle Rotary team.

Class of 2027 Jimmie Haywood with AZ Unity! @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/hMdEh1obns — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) September 23, 2026

Haywood received a UW basketball offer on August 25 and took an official visit to Montlake on September 5, and while there he posed for publicity photos with Husky coach Danny Sprinkle while wearing a team uniform.

While the Huskies have pursued Haywood, their overall recruiting efforts over the past year veered away from the high school recruit in favor of older transfer portal players and international prospects.

Sprinkle brought in just one high school recruit over the past winter in 6-foot-7 forward Lattimore Ford from Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington.