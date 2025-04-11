Wlhelm Breidenbach Goes From Huskies to Grand Canyon
Thick glasses and all, former University of Washington forward Wilhelm Breidenbach will take his game to Grand Canyon University while seeking a more prominent role to finish up his college basketball career.
The 6-foot-10, 232-pound Breidenbach left the Huskies for the transfer portal after two seasons in Montlake in which he started 26 games in 62 outings, including 17 this past season.
Before that, he played two years for Nebraska, giving him three seasons in the Big Ten and another in the Pac-12. He started two of 42 games for the Cornhuskers.
He'll join a Grand Canyon basketball team that finished 26-8 this past season after winning the WAC Tournament and advancing to the NCAA Tournament and a first-round loss to Maryland.
By choosing the Antelopes, Breidenbach hasn't seen the last of Seattle, with his new team taking an annual trip to the city to face Seattle University.
Overall, Breidenbach will bring 104 games of college experience to his Arizona team, with career averages of 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds an outing. For the Huskies, he had high games of 15 points against Utah and 10 rebounds against Stanford, both in the 2023-04 season.
While not overly athletic, this California native is a sound player who can shoot the 3-pointer, as well as put up an assortment of one-handed shots in the key. He's tough enough to have suffered a concussion while battling for a loose ball and sitting out the following UW game to recover.
Breidenbach opened and finished this past basketball season as a reserve player for Danny Sprinkle's team, but the Huskies turned to him as a starter for 13 consecutive games in the middle of the schedule.
