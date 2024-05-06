Colorado Long Snapper Commits to Huskies
Cameron Warchuck likes to get his hand in all kinds of things. He worked on the front line stocking warehouse shelves with food during the COVID pandemic. He headed up guest relations for a concert at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. He's also fairly adept at gripping and snapping a football.
On Monday, Warchuck announced he would take that latter talent to the University of Washington after three seasons at Colorado, revealing his move on social media on Monday.
Warchuck joins walk-on sophomore Caleb Johnston in the competition for Husky long snapper, replacing Jaden Green, who held this role for the previous four seasons and chose not to come back for more this fall.
The 5-foot-11, 219-pound Johnston, who hails from Ripon, California, in the Bay Area, hasn't snapped in a UW game after two seasons on the roster.
Warchuck, a 6-foot, 245-pounder from Norco, California, east of Los Angeles, went from walk-on to scholarship athlete for Colorado and coach Deion Sanders, handling every snap in all 12 games for the Buffaloes last season. He appeared in four games in 2022 and redshirted in his first season. He had two tackles along the way, as well
He entered the transfer portal on April 23 and now two weeks later he's bound for Montlake.
