10 Big Ten Quarterbacks Who Are Supposedly a Big Deal
Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks a month before the season begins is like a mad Demond Williams Jr. scramble -- it's just really hard to tell how it's going to end up.
Not a lot of veteran starters are back to step into familiar roles. Adjustment periods are a given. Potential rather than production is the general calling card.
In some ways, it's Drew Allar and everyone else.
Williams, for that matter, is rated No. 9 on On3sports' top 10 list of conference QBs and that seems generous enough considering he's started just two games for the University of Washington in his yearling career.
The following are random thoughts, stark assessments and previous or future UW connections for this group of QBs.
1. Drew Allar, Penn State -- The 6-foot-5, 236-pound Nittany Lions leader had his way with the Huskies nine months ago, completing 20 of 28 passes for 220 yards and a score in an easy 35-6 win at home. Appearing to rub it in, Allar had words with UW linebacker Carson Bruener along the way and seemed to point at the scoreboard during their animated discussion (see above photo).
2. Luke Altmeyer, Illinois -- This Mississippi native came out of Starkville and signed with Ole Miss in 2021, a year after Will Rogers came to Starkville and took over at Mississippi State and had a record-setting SEC career before finishing up at the UW. The 6-foot-2 Altmeyer, who is the same size as Rogers, basically sat and watched for three seasons before having a breakout year for Illinois in 2024 with 2,717 yards and 22 TDs passing. He visits Husky Stadium on Oct. 25.
3. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana -- The closest the Huskies came to facing this former California quarterback was in 2023, when they beat the Golden Bears 59-32 in Montlake and he stood on the sidelines that day and watched as two other QBs got manhandled. The UW likely won't ever deal with this guy.
4. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA -- This supposed $2 million man from Los Angeles will take over the Bruins after Tennessee reportedly wouldn't provide him with a big pay hike for the coming season. A one-time 5-star prospect, he did not receive a scholarship offer from Kalen DeBoer's then UW coaching staff, according to his recruiting profile, when coming out of high school. The Huskies face this guy on Nov. 22 in the Rose Bowl.
5. Dante Moore, Oregon -- This QB carries the weight of the Duck world on his back after one season at UCLA in which he got replaced and another at Oregon, where he served as a back-up. He drew mop-up duty against the UW last season, completing 3 of 3 passes for 27 yards in a 49-21 win. The Detroit native was a 5-star prospect, but DeBoer's staff didn't offer him either, according to his recruiting profile.
6. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska -- This sophomore has been entrusted with returning a long dormant Nebraska football program to its past glory. A 5-star prospect, he seems all in after playing for three different high schools, including one in Texas for former Seahawks QB Jon Kitna, and committing and de-committing from Ohio State and Georgia. He had a 2,819-yard, 13-TD passing performance as a Nebraska freshman. The Huskies will get their first look at Riaola in 2026 when they visit Lincoln.
7. Julian Sayin, Ohio State -- This Southern California native, a one-time 5-star prospect, enters the season after basically paying dues for two seasons. He redshirted at Alabama and left once Nick Saban retired, and then played in four games and threw 12 passes for the Buckeyes' national championship team. He'll be the Ohio State starter on Sept. 27 in Husky Stadium, providing Lincoln Kienholz, the one-time UW commit, doesn't beat him out.
8. Bryce Underwood, Michigan -- The Wolverines go from having no quarterback of high pedigree last season to entrusting the job to a highly publicized 17-year-old freshman and one-time 5-star prospect from Detroit in order to elevate Michigan back to an elite level. The Huskies will come face to face with Underwood on Oct. 18 in Ann Arbor.
9. Demond Williams Jr., UW -- The Huskies get to unleash what might be the fastest quarterback in the nation in Williams with his 4.3-second 40 time. Opposing defensive coordinators will be really wary of the sophomore from the Phoenix suburbs after he threw 4 touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score against Louisville in the Sun Bowl.
10. Mark Gronowski, Iowa -- This guy could be the Hawkeyes' version of Kalen DeBoer -- another South Dakota dominant force who will try a power conference program on for size. After leading South Dakota to a pair of national championships and a 49-6 record, the Illinois native takes over at Iowa, a school that tried to get him to be a walk-on out of high school.
