Demond Williams’s Agent Drops Washington QB Amid Transfer Portal Controversy
Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will no longer be represented by agent Doug Hendrickson after he announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.
“I have made the decision to end my representation of Demond Williams Jr. Effective immediately due to philosophical differences,” Hendrickson announced on Thursday. “Demond is an incredible talent and we wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”
The announcement comes as Williams is trying to transfer away from Washington despite signing with the Huskies on a deal worth around $4 million just days ago, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Hendrickson is notably the agent of Washington head coach Jedd Fisch. Washington is ready to pursue "all legal avenues" to enforce Williams’s signed contract and has refused to enter his name in the portal. Per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, the Big Ten is in support of Washington.
Williams has retained attorney Darren Heitner as legal counsel, who said Thursday that they have no public comment at this time. Heitner notably helped defensive back Xavier Lucas move from Wisconsin to Miami in a similar situation last year.