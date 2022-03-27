11 Returning Huskies Change Numbers as Football Makeover Continues

Eight UW newcomers also receive their jersey digits on the eve of spring practice.

The extreme University of Washington football makeover continued with 11 returning players changing their jersey numbers on the eve of spring practice— most notable among them quarterback Dylan Morris, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Taj Davis, and defensive back Dominique Hampton.

Another wide receiver, Ja'Lynn Polk, changed to a third Huskies number since transferring in from Texas Tech a year ago.

Eight more numbers were handed out to incoming players, both transfers and signed recruits.

Morris, a sophomore and the UW starter for all but one of 15 games over the past two seasons, will wear No. 5 going forward after previously donning 9. Five became available on offense once running back Sean McGrew used up his eligibility.

Quarterback Michael Penix, the Indiana transfer, received No. 9, which he wore for all four of his seasons with the Big Ten team.

It's unclear whether Morris made the change to accommodate Penix or simply wanted the lower digit.

Odunze and Davis, sophomores and previous starters, will wear No. 1 and 3, respectively, switching from No. 16 and 17. Wide receiver Terrell Bynum, who transferred to USC, wore 1 last season.

Polk, a sophomore, has settled on No. 2 after wearing 23 last spring and later switching to 12 for the regular season.

Yet another wide receiver in junior Giles Jackson, the one-time Michigan transfer, has traded No. 0 for 8.

A previous starter at safety and another junior, Hampton will wear No. 7 after answering to 21.

Sophomore defensive tackle Jacob Bandes swapped out 96 for 55, the latter previously worn on defense by the graduated Kevin Bowman.

Linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, a sophomore, has given up No. 40 for 11.

Sophomore defensive back Kamren Fabiculanan kept the same digits but he rearranged them, turning to No. 13 after wearing 31.

Redshirt freshman tight end Caden Jumper dropped down four digits, going from No. 39 to 35.

Finally, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten moved up a number, going from 72 to 73.

Besides Penix, other newcomers who received their Husky numbers are Pittsburgh linebacker transfer Cam Bright, who will wear 2, Kyler Gordon's former jersey; Arizona State wide receiver transfer Junior Alexander, who has No. 4; Cerritos Junior College (Calif.) linebacker transfer Demario King, who will answer to 21, Hampton's former shirt; New Mexico running-back transfer Aaron Dumas, who received No. 32; UC Davis cornerback transfer Jordan Perryman, who will wear defensive No. 1; true freshman offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, who will wear No. 72, Rosengarten's former jersey; and Idaho State punter transfer Kevin Ryan, who received No. 90.

