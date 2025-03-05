14 Players to Participate in Monday's Husky Pro Day
Fourteen former University of Washington football players -- with all except one missing out on the recent NFL Scouting Combine -- will have a chance to show the scouts what they can do on Monday at the Husky Pro Day in Dempsey Indoor.
Typically, representatives from every NFL franchise attend this event and get a close-up look at departing UW players put through a series of physical exercises, with the 40-yard dash time always a pre-draft staple. The event is not open to the public.
A year ago, 10 Huskies who took part in Pro Day were drafted, including first-round picks in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (8, Atlanta Falcons), wide receiver Rome Odunze (9, Chicago Bears) and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (20, Pittsburgh Steelers).
This time, UW players aren''t in as big of a demand, with only linebacker Carson Bruener invited to last week's NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Yet none of these guys have shied from competition, so they'll go through the paces and see if they can impress the football experts.
Here's a breakdown of the 14 players who will take part on Monday, what they did this past season at the UW and how the pros might perceive them:
JACOB BANDES, DT, 6-3, 307 -- The sixth-year senior was a 12-game starter, finishing with 34 tackles and a pass interception. He actually might be considered a little undersized at the next level.
CAMERON BROUSSARD, S, 6-3, 193 -- A Sacramento State transfer and often dealing with nagging injuries, he opened seven games and collected 32 tackles, 3 pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. He came to the UW as a first-team All-Big Sky selection. His size could get him a camp invite.
CARSON BRUENER, LB, 6-2, 226 -- The NFL doesn't do anyone any favors, yet Bruener should get drafted based on performance -- 13-game starter, 104 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 PBUs -- and the fact he's the son of a 14-year pro and Steelers scout. Look for him to get picked on the third day.
KAMREN FABICULANAN, S, 6-1, 200 -- The fact he played in a lot of big games and made plays, such as an interception against Michigan, should get him a long look. The 13-game starter was third on the team in tackles with 55 and had 2 picks. He's probably a camp invite.
JEREMIAH HUNTER, WR, 6-2, 202 -- This guy is a conundrum. He came to the UW from Cal with huge numbers, but caught just 36 passes for 490 yards and a lone score while starting eight games. The scouts will press him hard on what happened. A camp invite at best.
GILES JACKSON, WR, 5-9, 187 -- Mr. Sun Bowl likely will get more attention than he would have after catching 11 balls for 161 yards and 4 TDs against Louisville in El Paso. Could he be another Tyler Lockett? He comes off an 85-catch season. Late pick or camp invite.
KELEKI LATU, TE, 6-7, 244 -- The brother of a first-round draft pick a year ago, this guy's timing as a developmental player is just a little off. Jedd Fisch bemoaned the fact he couldn't have him for another season. He has size, a 40-catch season and the family genes. He's probably hoping for a camp invite.
DANIYEL NGATA, RB/KR, 5-9, 190 -- His career as a running back seemed to crater after leaving the UW from Arizona State, but he's a special-teams prospect. Yet he returned just 10 kickoffs this past season, with a long of 30 yards. Long odds to advance.
WILL ROGERS, QB, 6-2, 215 -- He has a lot of stats to show off with 14,773 career passing yards and 51 starts at the UW and Mississippi State, plus big wins over USC and Michigan. However, losing his job at the end of his career didn't do him any favors. He'll need to convince the scouts he can pull a Tom Brady and rise out of college obscurity. Camp invite at best.
D’ANGALO TITIALII, C, 6-2, 320 -- The Portland State transfer started 13 games, 12 at center and one at right guard, but he's undersized in terms of height for an NFL lineman and doesn't possess any special talents to set himself apart. Will find it tough to move forward.
ALPHONZO TUPUTALA, LB, 6-2, 230 -- Tuputala presents an interesting option after the Huskies put him at edge rusher as well as linebacker this past season. A 40-game starter over the past three seasons, he comes to play. He's tough enough he might be able to land an NFL job as a free agent. No combine invite was glaring though.
SEBASTIAN VALDEZ, DT, 6-4, 305 -- The Montana State transfer was a 13-game starter for the Huskies and supposedly was the strongest or second-strongest player on the team. He had 48 takles and 2 sacks. He might have a chance as an undrafted free agent.
ENOKK VIMAHI, OG, 6-4, 301 -- He had opportunities to start at the UW and Ohio State and didn't make the best of it. He drew eight starts in Montlake before getting replaced. He got a ninth start at the Sun Bowl, but didn't have a great game. Not great feet. A pro career could be tough.
VOI TUNUUFI, ER, 6-1, 282 -- The NFL will tell him he's not big enough or fast enough, but this guy will make people have to tell him to go away. He finished his career with 12.5 sacks while starting just 12 games, 10 this past season. Camp invite maybe.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington