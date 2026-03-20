Tacario Davis' Ribs Feel Good, As Do His NFL Prospects

Early in the second quarter of the second University of Washington football game last season, a UC Davis wide receiver seemingly was wide open in the right flat. He was 30 yards downfield and no defender was near.

Or so it seemed.

With long and almost gliding strides, Husky cornerback Tacario Davis showed what all the fuss was about regarding his big body and his coverage skills when he closed in a hurry.

The nearly 6-foot-4, 200-pound Davis fully extended himself, intercepted the football and came down hard on the opposing sideline.

The problem was, he didn't jump to his feet and celebrate. He stayed on the artificial surface in great pain while trainers surrounded him. He lay on his stomach with a rib injury after landing directly on the football.

Davis didn't play again for another month, and then his return was only a temporary reprieve.

On that solitary play, he showed everyone why he's an NFL prospect but his moment of greatness basically ruined his lone Husky season.

"I was hurt, you know what I'm saying," he acknowledged at Husky Pro Day. "Literally, I was hurt. I wish it could have gone different. I'm good now. I'm ready to go."

Still, Davis appeared in just a game and a quarter at full capacity for the UW last season. He had transferred in from Arizona with great expectations, to play for coach Jedd Fisch again and alongside former Wildcats corner Ephesians Prysock once more.

He missed the next three Husky games, returned to play in five midseason outings with sore ribs and then couldn't finish out the season, missing the final three games, including the LA Bowl against Boise State.

The UW notably could have used Davis in the Oregon game, where the Ducks picked on its secondary.

Tacario Davis (8) takes a break during last year's UW Spring Game. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Davis previously was a second-team All-Pac-12 and second-team All-Big 12 selection for Arizona before arriving at the UW, where he was named honorable-mention All-Big Ten after playing what amounted to a half season.

He was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and did himself a huge favor by running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, combined with his length, to rekindle any interest in his abilities that might have been lacking.

"Six-three corners don't grow on trees," Davis reminded.

Tacario Davis had two interceptions this past season as a UW cornerback. | Dave Sizer photo

He came to Washington to reconnect with the others and advance his career under Fisch's "Be a Pro" program.

For now, he's pegged as a second-day draft pick, maybe a third-rounder, and is feeling fully healthy and ready to launch his pro football career.

Someone suggested he might make up for lost time in Seattle by joining the Seahawks, who had cornerback Riq Woolen go elsewhere in free agency.

"Going anywhere," Davis said, "would be a blessing."