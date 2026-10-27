2027 Apple Cup Will Compete With Summer Vacations

The Apple Cup, always looking for a place to land these days, will be held on August 28 next year in Pullman -- the earliest date yet for the state rivalry football game between the University of Washington and Washington State.

This one comes so soon on the 2027 calendar, fans might want to plan a summer vacation around it.

This particular game will mark the 119th meeting and the last one under contract to be played in the Palouse, with the possibility of more to come.

This Apple Cup originally was set for September 18, but the Huskies apparently needed that date for Big Ten play.

With the 2027 game locked down, the UW will open next season against WSU, Fresno State and Portland State on consecutive weekends, with the latter two outings pegged for Husky Stadium on Sept. 4 and 11, respectively.

Kickoff times are still to be determined.

At this point, the Huskies now know who all of their opponents will be in 2027.

They have Big Ten home games against Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon and USC, with the playing dates still to come.

For conference road games, the UW will travel to Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers.

The Apple Cup takes center stage to open the season. 🍎



The 2027 Boeing Apple Cup moves to August 28 at Gesa Field. pic.twitter.com/1iIpmIIbBJ — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 26, 2026

The Apple Cup has a contract for 2028 when the teams return to Husky Stadium, but no playing date yet.

"Scheduling is going to be out of our hands here soon," Husky coach Jedd Fisch said earlier this season. "At some point, we're probably going to shift and decisions are going to made [such as] does it continue and how much longer does it continue?"

The UW opens that 2028 season with non-league home games against Eastern Washington on Sept. 2 and UNLV on Sept. 16, with open day between them that might cater to the Apple Cup unless that one gets moved to August, as well.

For Big Ten games in 2028, the Huskles will host Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA and Wisconsin, and visit Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State and Oregon.

Thereafter, the Apple Cup might be hard-pressed to find an opening on everyone's schedule.

In 2030, the Huskies already have their full allotment of non-conference games scheduled -- and the Apple Cup is not one of them.

The UW is contracted to play Tennessee, Hawaii and Boise State on consecutive weekends, all at home, with apparently no room for WSU.

However, with playoff considerations in mind, the home-and-home with the SEC school, which the Huskies have never faced, might not hold up.