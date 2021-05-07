3 Huskies Who Made Strides in Spring Ball Change Their Numbers

Each player goes for a lower jersey digit after improving his team standing.

Three University of Washington football players who improved their team standing with the Huskies during the recently completed spring practice have changed their jersey numbers, as well.

Reserve outside linebacker Bralen Trice, who returned to the Huskies after opting out last fall, will traded in No. 45 for 8, a digit last worn by defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, now an NFL free-agent signee with the New Orleans Saints.

Backup cornerback Mishael Powell, a walk-on who spent a lot of time with the UW first-team defense during spring drills, has exchanged No. 34 for 23, a number he'll share with Texas Tech transfer wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.

Finally, starting punter and holder Race Porter, who seemed to kick everything over 50 yards in the past month, has swapped No. 46 in favor of 11, which he will share with wide receiver Jalen McMillan.

Trice, bidding for the OLB starting job that opened up following Zion Tupuola-Fetui's Achilles injury and surgery, was one of the most improved Huskies during spring practice — if not the player who made the most advancement over 15 workouts.

A 6-foot-4, 255-pound sophomore from Phoenix, Trice has yet to appear in a UW game after redshirting and opting out, but that should change this fall.

Powell, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore from Seattle, likewise has not received any game time after redshirting and being held out, but he's expected to play in the upcoming season. He might be in line to receive a scholarship, too.

Porter, a sixth-year senior from Seattle, returns for a second season as the Huskies' starting punter and has shown a significant increase in his punting distance. He and Powell both played their high school football at O'Dea.

