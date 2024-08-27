3 Late Husky Secondary Battles Will Keep Weber State Guessing
Just when the starting lineup for the University of Washington football team typically would be all set for the season opener, Jedd Fisch's staff has continued to change things up and shuffle the secondary.
On Monday, the Huskies released a depth chart leading into the Weber State game that listed three No. 1 defensive backfield positions as "or" -- as in Ephesians Prysock or Elijah Jackson at cornerback, Thaddeus Dixon or Darren Barkins at the other corner and Makell Esteen or Cameron Broussard at a safety spot -- which meant they were all still undecided.
Further keeping everyone guessing, Fisch said his staff, at defensive coordinator Steve Belichick's suggestion, might even use three cornerbacks all at once this season or three safeties in a similar manner.
"One thing coach Belichick will say, Steve will say, is it's our job to get the best 11 out there for every single play," the coach said. "We're not going to get wrapped up in which position they play."
The late camp ascension of Barkins was a bit of a surprise. An Oregon transfer in 2023, he joined the Huskies only to suffer a season-ending injury after appearing in just three games, going down at Michigan State with some sort of serious leg issue that left him on the field surrounded by trainers for the longest time in East Lansing.
A 5-foot-11, 169-pound junior from Spring Valley, California, and once part of the Mater Dei High School football powerhouse, Barkins was in uniform for spring ball and fall camp, but he didn't seem all that involved yet. Last week, he made his move after the Huskies closed off practice to outsiders.
Fisch told how Barkins was given full medical clearance and intercepted a pass on his first day of being fully involved in practice, forced a fumble on his second day and recovered a fumble on his third day.
"He just kind of found the ball, which was exciting, because we'd never seen him because he really hadn't participated iin very much football since I've been here," Fisch said. "He showed up and that was cool."
Considering everyone's football credentials, the Prysock-Jackson job battle is well worth watching to see how it plays out. Prysock, a 6-foot-4, 193-pound junior, started 13 games for Arizona last season and received All-Pac-12 honorable-mention honors. Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound junior, started 15 games for the Huskies and memorably preserved the 37-31 Sugar Bowl victory over Texas with a final-play pass break-up.
At the other corner spot, Dixon, a 6-foot-1, 186-pound junior, played in 14 games last season, started against USC and notably played well this spring and fall. Barkins, who appeared in a dozen games for Oregon, might be the UW''s fastest defensive back.
At the Husky safety spot in question, the 6-foot-3, 193-pound Broussard, a Sacramento State transfer and a first-team All-Big Sky selection last season, is trying to unseat Esteen, a 6-foot, 201-pound junior who started two UW games in 2023 and was a first-unit player throughout much of spring practice.
These three job battles no doubt will keep Weber State wondering all the way to Saturday night's opening kick what the Husky secondary will look like.
