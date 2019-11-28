Husky
3 Things to Know About the Apple Cup

Dan Raley

With Washington and Washington State poised to meet for the 112th time in the Apple Cup, here are three things to consider before all of those people wearing purple and crimson colors squeeze into Husky Stadium on Friday. 

Loose Lips

Bulletin-board material, does it really exist? Are bulletin boards even used anymore? Don't players look for perceived insults on their iPhones these days?

When WSU running back Matt Borghi last week winked and said, "But I'll be scoring a lot," in reference to this game, I think sportswriters were more offended by his supposed brashness than anyone pulling on shoulder pads.

They just don't make good Apple Cup quotes available like they used to anyway. Consider what WSU offensive guard Dan Lynch said before the 1984 game, "There are four important stages in your life: You're born, you play the Huskies, you get married and you die."

Even better was Cougars coach Mike Price, who excused himself to go use the restroom well in advance of the 2002 Apple Cup and said in parting, "I'm going to go sit on my Neuheisel."

Everybody's Fault

In the accompanying video, UW center Nick Harris tells how there's no one problem area on the offensive line, that everyone took turns breaking down against Colorado. That everyone knew what was coming, practiced to stop it, and still stumbled. The question to ask is why? 

Left tackle Trey Adams and Harris have been first-team All-Pac-12 selections in the past. Left guard Luke Wattenberg is a three-year starter, and right guard Jaxson Kirkland, who got hurt in Boulder, and left tackle Jared Hilbers are two-years starters. That's a lot of experience.

Were these guys overrated coming into the season or did they just underachieve in a big way?

Prediction, Sort Of

Final score: 42-41. Winner? Who knows. 

Apple Cup Coverage: How Much Is Riding on the Game for Coach Petersen?

Mike Martin
1 0

Some call it "Hate Week". It's a week where records seldom matter. It's a week when houses are often divided. It's a week in the State of Washington where intrastate bragging rights have resided on the western side of the Cascade Mountain Range for 6 years. But with a 6-5 record for the Huskies the stakes are just as high as they were last year with the victor heading to the Pac 12 Championship Game.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: An Apple Cup prediction

Dan Raley
1 0

Orange Bowl captain sizes up Friday's big game at Husky Stadium

LISTEN: Apple Cup Preview with Mario Bailey & Alex Brink

Mike Martin
1 0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the Apple Cup with Husky legend, Mario Bailey and Cougar legend, Alex Brink. Bailey gives his perspective on the Apple Cup, playing for Coach James, and offers his thoughts on the state of the 2019 Husky program. Brink, a former WSU quarterback, shares the other side of the rivalry.

Can UW Secondary Survive the Air Raid?

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies face season's biggest challenge against Cougars

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW winning the Apple Cup

Kaila Olin
0

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Washington State Cougars Friday in the Apple Cup on Montlake.

Ex-Husky Thybulle Has Big Night for Sixers

Dan Raley
0

He shows off both his offensive and defensive skills

Levi: 'Haven't Made Our Tackles in Crucial Moments'

Dan Raley
0

Defensive tackle sees  main shortfall in his UW unit

A Big-6: Vita Vea Scores NFL TD

Dan Raley
2 0

Ex-Husky finds the end zone on a trick play for Buccaneers

Two Much: Stewart, McDaniels Gang Up on San Diego

Dan Raley
2 1

Huskies freshmen big men each score a career high against Toreros

3 Things from the Petersen Presser

Dan Raley
2 0

Desire, offense and Kirkland addressed in UW coach's media exchange