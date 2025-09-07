3 UW Defensive Linemen Earn First Start or Game Snaps
While the University of Washington running backs commanded a lot of attention on Saturday night with all of their yards and touchdowns, the Husky defensive linemen had their moments as well, though they came more behind the scenes.
The only lineup change from week one to week two for the UW was junior Bryce Butler replacing Anterio Thompson as a defensive-tackle starter against UC Davis.
Coming into Saturday's game, Thompson, the Western Michigan transfer, was listed as questionable on the Big Ten player availability report, but he still pulled on a uniform and played several snaps.
Yet he gave way to the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Butler, a Canadian from Toronto who made his first career Husky start in the 70-10 victory over UC Davis. Butler spent two seasons at a Kansas junior college and then signed with Jedd Fisch's staff at Arizona before following those coaches to the UW.
Last season, Butler appeared in just three Husky games and redshirted as he got acclimated to FBS football.
Since then, he's become a lot heavier and put himself into a steady D-line rotation throughout spring ball and fall camp. On Saturday, he had a tackle as this first-time starter.
The Parker twins were in uniform together for the first time in two years while dealing with injuries and Armon Parker finally made his Husky debut in his fourth season.
"It was nice to see him run out there," coach Jedd Fisch said.
Early in the second quarter, Armon Parker was sent onto the field for what amounted to just one play. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior bent a blocker over backward and supplied enough pressure that UC Davis quarterback Caden Pinnick ended up throwing an interception to cornerback Tacario Davis.
This Parker came out to play the next defensive series as well, for a half-dozen snaps, and twice he appeared to make the UC Davis player opposite him, offensive tackle Eli Simonson, jump offside. Armon was credited with a tackle in his first game time.
His sibling, Jayvon, dressed for the game even though he hasn't been medically cleared from an Achilles tendon tear and ensuing surgery. The Huskies no doubt are hoping to have him available for the Sept. 27 game against Ohio State in Seattle, if not sooner.
Finally, 6-foot-3, 315-pound redshirt freshman Omar Khan, a defensive tackle from Cypress, Texas, made his Husky debut at the end of the UC Davis game. Khan redshirted all of last season.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: