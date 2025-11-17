4 of 5 Injured Huskies Have Chance To Play Against UCLA
Four of the University of Washington's five injured offensive starters, including wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright, who suffered a concussion and left the Purdue game in an emergency vehicle, have a chance to play in Saturday night's game against UCLA, Husky coach Jedd Fisch said.
Vines-Bright, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound freshman, was left prone on the ground and not moving after catching a pass and taking a hit from the side in what was a scary scene at Husky Stadium.
Yet he is said to be doing very well and even has a chance to play against the Bruins at the Rose Rose, his coach said in his Monday media briefing.
"There is," Fisch said. "Luckily he passed every test. It ended up being a concussion. Now it's concussion protocol. That's up to the doctors at that point in time -- and his body."
Senior running back Jonah Coleman, junior wide receiver Denzel Boston, junior offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi and junior center Landen Hatchett each were held out of the Huskies' 49-13 victory over Purdue, with only Hatchett putting on a uniform.
Fisch said the 5-foot-9, 220-pound Coleman has a high chance of returning from a knee injury to play in the UCLA game, Boston a decent chance from an ankle sprain, Hatchett is available with a hand injury that requires him to wear a cast and Azzopardi, with an ankle injury, likely will miss another game.
"I think Jonah will have a really good chance of playing but I did think that last week going into the game that we were in a good place to get him some reps," the coach said. "I think that will be the same. [But] I think it will be seven days better. So i'm expecting him to be able to play this week."
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston, the UW's leading receiver with 52 catches for 730 yards and 8 touchdowns, was injured on a punt return against Wisconsin. He sat out after starting 22 consecutive Husky games.
"Obviously cutting will be the most important thing for him, so we'll see what that looks like Tuesday, Wednesday," Fisch said. "The fact it's a 7:30 kickoff will give us really a full day of rehab on Saturday. So I think there will be a good chance."
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Hatchett was dressed and available for the Purdue game while wearing a club-like cast on his right hand, but he watched the action from the sideline.
"He has to snap left-handed and number two to have to block with a ball cast on," Fisch said. "That's a little more challenging than we want it to be."
The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Azzopardi, after starting 22 consecutive UW games, injured an ankle in the first half at Wisconsin so severely he missed the Purdue game and isn't expected to play at UCLA.
"Drew most likely won't be able to go," Fisch confirmed.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: