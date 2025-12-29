Sizing Up Huskies' Transfer Portal Departures

The transfer portal will open soon, with college football teams reaching for players like a bunch of unruly shoppers pushing and shoving each other for merchandise in a department store.

While the University of Washington football team might add a player or two, but feels no great compulsion to go real aggressive in pursuing available talent, the Huskies have to be fairly comfortable with their roster defections so far.

While10 players headed out the door might seem like a lot, the UW actually will lose just two guys who were considered full-time starters, though they didn't end up the season that way, and has able replacements at the ready.

Adam Mohammed shows Purdue he can be a load to bring down. | Dave Sizer photo

The only real head-scratcher for the Huskies in the portal loss column remains the departure of back-up running back Adam Mohammed, who was groomed to be the No. 1 guy, showed off his potential and stands to be a great player somewhere.

All along, Mohammed indicated he was content with the way things were playing out for him, though his 105-yard rushing outing against Oregon turned into an audition that might have brought him an immediate offer too good to pass up.

While another player or two still might get anxious feet and leave the UW roster, Jedd Fisch's staff has given up eight guys who started anywhere from one to 10 games this past season and two who didn't play at all.

Linebackers Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (23) and Deven Bryant (17) bring down Purdue QB Malachi Singleton. | Dave Sizer photo

The departed Huskies totaled 32 starting assignments, with 10 going to then-sophomore linebacker Deven Bryant and seven going to then-freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright, or more than half.

Among those exiting the team, eight of them might have realistically maxed out their opportunities to advance up the Husky depth chart, though injuries always make anything possible.

That a linebacker, wide receiver or even an offensive lineman would move on was no real surprise considering the talent lined up at each position area.

What happens is players likely get an honest assessment once the regular season ends of their role should they stay in Montlake.

While fans might grouse around about players unwilling to stick around and compete for playing time, players often know best when they're just not going to get any faster or stronger than the guy next to them.

UW PORTAL DEFECTIONS Possible Reason for Leaving Davit Boyajyan, C, Soph. He wasn't heavily recruited to begin with, didn't appear in any games and stood to get passed by younger players coming in. Deven Bryant, LB, Jr., 10 starts in 2025 He started 10 games and was a solid player, but lost his job with three games to go. With the UW committed to elite linebackers in Jacob Manu and Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, and proven veterans Xe'ree Alexander and Buddah Al-Ugdah in the mix, he likely wasn't going to do more than special teams next season. Leroy Byrant, CB, Jr., 5 starts in 2025



This Bryant, so promising as a freshman, seemed to plateau in 2025. He was given every opportunity to start at corner and nickel and couldn't hang onto either job. There was no fixing that for him in Montlake. Bryce Butler, DT, Sr., 2 starts in 2025



The former JC player played in 12 games and started early against UC Davis and WSU, but stood to be a reserve player in his final season. He needed to go somewhere else where he could start. Audric Harris, WR, Jr., 1 start in 2025 Harris obviously saw all of the young receivers come in all at once and they looked faster than him. He had to move on in order to become a full-time starter. Zach Henning, C, Jr., 4 starts in 2025 Henning filled in for the injured Landen Hatchett, but reality was Hatchett will be back as the No. 1 center in 2026. He likely was going to be watching more than playing again. Vince Holmes, S, Jr., 1 start in 2025 He proved to be a hard-hitting player, but was just a spot starter and special-teamer. His opportunity to become a full-time starter likely had come and gone. Dyson McCutcheon, NB, Sr., injured all season He played in 25 games over five seasons and didn't start. He had to go elsewhere to see if he could make a breakthrough. Adam Mohammed, RB, Jr., 2 starts in 2025 Mohammed showed the size and speed to start for just about anyone. His performance against a solid Oregon defense made him a wanted commodity across the football landscape. Look for him to show up on top 25 team that's likely paying him maximum money. Raiden Vines-Bright, WR, Soph., 7 starts in 2025 This guy's departure was a bit of a surprise, but maybe he wanted a more pass-minded offense after he caught a modest 24 passes for 238 yards and a lone touchdown in the LA Bowl.

