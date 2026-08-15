4 Things To Watch In UW Fall Scrimmage

Should you attend the University of Washington's first fall football scrimmage on Saturday night, some things will become fairly obvious right off.

The offensive line is huge, averaging 325 pounds per man even with injured center Landen Hatchett replaced by Sam Houston State transfer Kolt Dieterich while he recovers.

Husky quarterback Demond Williams Jr. throws an even more pinpoint ball these days, hitting all sorts of end-zone passes on Friday.

Linebacker Jacob Manu currently is the best UW defender and covers more ground in the second row in Montlake than anyone in a decade since Azeem Victor.

That said, for a team with two-thirds of its 2025 starters returning and a top 20 finish widely predicted this fall, these Huskies have some question marks with the season opener just over three weeks away.

NO. 3 RECEIVER

Foremost, the UW needs a third starting wide receiver to replace the departed Denzel Boston and the competition appears to be leaning to Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss and second-year returnee Chris Lawson.

In Thursday's practice, the two played together on the No. 1 offense and tried to outdo each other over the course of the two hours-plus workout. Moss scored on a pair of short touchdown passes, Lawson on a 44-yard fly sweep.

They'll continue to battle for the job over the next dozen practices before game-week preparations begin for the Apple Cup against Washington State.

Justice Williams (16), Chris Lawson (8) and Christian Moss (5) wait their turn while Kevin Cummings encourages his guys. | Dan Raley

SECOND EDGE RUSHER

While returning starter Jacob Lane is well established at one pass-rushing spot, the other edge is up for grabs with no fewer than five serious candidates in Isaiah Ward, Russell Davis II, Devin Hyde, Logan George and Ramzak Fruean.

Ward has been a Husky starter in the past. Davis was a co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the Huskies in 2024. Hyde played in every game as a freshman. George transferred in from Ohio State. Fruean is a star in the making as a freshman.

Brian Bonner looked determined on this carry. | Dave Sizer phot

RUNNING BACK DEPTH

Second-year back Quaid Carr has held the No. 1 job since the fourth of 15 spring practices, after Jordan Washington suffered a neck injury that has cost him this season.

While Carr seems destined to start the opener against the Cougars, the next four backs are either coming off injuries in Jayden Limar, Trey Cooley and Ansu Sanoe or growing into their bodies in Brian Bonner Jr.

Bonner, a 6-foot, 195-pound freshman, has made a lot of advancement after putting on 15 pounds and returning to fall camp as a much more confident player than he was in the spring.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE STARTER

The Huskies have a bit of a dilemma on the defensive line.

They have both starters back in Elinneus Davis and Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, with the latter getting a late eligibility reprieve, this after committing to freshman prodigy Derek Colman-Brusa during spring football.

Add to that, the Huskies picked up three players who have started at defensive tackle elsewhere in Darin Conley (Ball State), DeSean Watts (Sacramento State) and Kai McClendon (Mississippi State), though the latter hasn't been medically cleared.

The coaching staff still has to settle on one of the starters and the rotation with so many capable players.