5 Freshmen Most Likely to Play Right Away for the Huskies
If you're a freshman football player at the University of Washington, you typically spend your first year on campus learning where the bathrooms are, how to eat about five meals per day and the words to the school fight song.
In other words, that precious time set aside to initiate each fresh-faced frosh covers just about everything except serious game time.
Unless, of course, you're someone such as Adam Mohammed, Audric Harris, Demond Williams Jr., Decker DeGraaf or Khmori House -- all of whom appear to have emerged as the most ready to play among the first-year players pulling on UW gear.
The Huskies have 19 scholarship freshmen who were signed by Kalen DeBoer or initially signed at Arizona by Jedd Fisch and redirected to Montlake, and collectively it's an impressive assemblage of football talent. .
Yet looking over these Class of 2024 scholarship recipients, some showed up with too much weight, others not enough, whereas many of these guys still need discipline, technique and confidence to succeed at the college football level.
A year ago, DeBoer's coaches rewarded just half of their freshmen with game time and then enabled only three of those newcomers -- center Landen Hatchett, edge rusher Jacob Lane and departed running back Tybo Rogers -- with playing time that exceeded redshirt limitations and they became sophomores.
We take a look at whom we believe are the Huskies' current 5 freshmen most ready to go and likely to draw serious game snaps in the months ahead:
ADAM MOHAMMED
This 6-foot, 212-pound running back from Glendale, Arizona, has been so comfortable as a Husky freshman, one feels compelled to re-check the roster and see if he's actually not a sophomore or a junior. On Thursday, he snapped off a 50-yard run, showing off his quickness going around the corner. He finished off scrimmage plays that day by running three consecutive times from the 25 and taking all sorts of hits inside , even spinning completely around, but he gained 5, 10 and 10 yards and scored, and looked like he belongs. While Jonah Coleman and Cam Davis are 1-2 on the depth chart, expect Mohammed to play a vital role for the Huskies and burn his redshirt. "He could start for a lot of teams in the country," Husky RB coach Scottie Graham said.
AUDRIC HARRIS
While he may or may not be the next coming of Rome Odunze, this 6-foot, 189-pound Harris hails from Odunze's Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and he stands to play a lot more as a UW freshman than his fellow alum did. He's positioned himself to possibly be the Huskies' No. 4 receiver, assuming a role held by fellow Vegas product Germie Bernard, who transferred to Alabama. Harris appears more physical than your average freshman pass-catcher. "I love the way he dominated his senior year," UW receivers coach Kevin Cummings said of a 51-catch, 1,051-yard and 13 TD season at Gorman.
DEMOND WILLIAMS JR.
Not to wish projected starter Will Rogers any ill will, but this speedster is just one play from running the Husky offense so Fisch's staff will be doing everything to get him ready to play. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Arizona native stands to get on the fiedl periodically just to give opposing defenses something else to think about, such as a dramatic offensive change-up and absolute fits because of Williams' innate ability to run. He carries so much high value there's really no point in trying to redshirt him.
DECKER DEGRAAF
Even with Fisch's new staff bringing in a new offense, the Huskies still intend to use multiple tight ends more than not. Whereas starter Quentin Moore is the best tight-end blocker and Nevada transfer Keleki Latu might be the top receiver at the position, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound DeGraaf stands to be the best combination of both. He has 28 UW spring and fall practices to his name and stands to be ready to play right away.
KHMORI HOUSE
While the Huskies are two-deep with experienced linebackers who have started, earned all-conference honors in some cases and piled up a lot of tackles, the 6-foot, 213-pound House has acted like belongs at the college level since arriving in the spring. He got by on natural ability in April and May, but he's impressed his coaches by becoming more of a detail guy and someone they'll find a spot for, whether it be in scrimmage plays or on special teams. "He's raising his standards every day," LB coach Robert Bala said. "There's some different things we can do with him because of his athleticism."
