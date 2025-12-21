IMG Safety Ready To Pick School, Has UW Among Choices

Chuck Roberts is a safety who covers a lot of territory.

Not just sideline to sideline, but coast to coast.

Two years ago, he made the ambitious decision to leave Bishop Alemany High School, north of Los Angeles, following his freshman season and transfer to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, on the Gulf Coast.

It's worked out for him

On December 29, the 6-foot, 190-pound recruit from the Class of 2027 will reveal his college destination from among Florida, Miami, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington, holding13 offers overall.

This adventuresome player has narrowed it down to four Southern schools, two in the Northwest and one in the Midwest.

Nearly two years ago, Roberts made his intentions known that he was transferring to IMG. Four months after that, the Huskies and Jedd Fisch's then new staff offered him, having seen him play only as a ninth-grader in California.

At Alemany, he led the Mission League with 104 tackles, was named second-team all-conference and served as a team captain for a 1-9 Warriors team. While it was extra hard for his SoCal team back then to succeed, it was almost too easy for Roberts.

"My favorite memory of my football career is from my freshman year when I had 22 tackles, 3 PBUs, gave up zero catches and almost took a kick return back in one game.," he told the Whoa Sports website.

Roberts needed the change of schools to better promote his football ambitions and increase the competitiion.

While Alemany went 5-6 and 1-9 without him ofr the past two seasons, the defensive back joined IMG teams that finished 7-2 and 9-0, and were always competitive.

Dealing with the bigger stage, he went from triple-digit tackles in California to 17 and 45 these past two seasons. He permitted just three pass completions this past fall.

Whereas his previous high school was located at the major interchange of Interstates 405 and 5, he plays in a coastal town located between Tampa and Sarasota, just off Interstate 75 that runs through the Sunshine State.

He plays a national schedule now with IMG, with one more season to go before he jumps to the college level and joins one of those high-level Power 4 pursuers he has singled out.

"The strengths of my game are my football IQ, tackling, toughness, versatility, and leadership," said Roberts, once more covering a lot of ground while being introspective.

