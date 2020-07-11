5 Hopefuls for the UW for the 2020 Season

Will there be a 2020 football season because of Covid-19? Who will the quarterback be if there is a season? Will John Donovan take control of the (purple) reigns and get the offense on track where it needs to be? Will this be the year that WSU wins an Apple...no, never mind.

In times of unrest, uncertainty and fear we tend to get wrapped up in the negatives and fail to take a step back to see the bigger picture. I'm guilty of this as well and that's why it was beneficial and rejuvenating to think about what can go right instead of what may go wrong. Only thing I didn't include was that I'm hopeful for a season like the rest of, basically, everyone.