5 Players Who Might Have Played Their Last Snap as A Husky

Kaila Olin

One of the most unnerving things about COVID-19 is not knowing. Not knowing when this will end, not knowing long term effects, and not knowing what the future holds. What we do not know as Husky fans is who is returning to the roster if there truly is a spring season.

If the SEC, Big 12, and/or ACC still have a season and the NCAA already acknowledged that a player from the Big 10 or Pac-12 will be automatically eligible to participate if they transfer, it opens a can of worms on who goes and who stay. If the players decide not to transfer, there is still an option for them to enter the draft, season or no season.

That is what we look at—who might have played their last snap as Husky even before the 2020/2021 season happens. Spoiler, I even included a junior on my list.

Football

