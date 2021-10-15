6 Minutes with UCLA Beat Writer Sam Connon and His Prediction

Sam Connon is one of those up-and-coming names you keep an eye on. He's a sports journalist fresh out of UCLA this past June who already done a lot in his career in a short amount of time.

Connon is an award-winning writer who's worked for for 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' BruinBlitz, Dash Sports TV, SportsPac12, Prime Time Sports Talk, The Sports Life Blog and Patriot Maven.

He's now the publisher and managing editor of All Bruins, a Sports Illustrated sister site to Husky Maven.

We asked Connon, a Massachusetts native who grew up watching Boston College football, to spend a little time with us and break down the Bruins (4-2 overall, 2-1 Pac-12), who will face the University of Washington football team (2-3 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

UCLA has been duly impressive running the football behind tailbacks Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown, transfers from Michigan and Duke who have really moved their games forward in Westwood.

Charbonnet once was recruited by the Huskies out of Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, where he teamed with former UW linebacker Josh Calvert, both graduating in 2018. Calvert, of course, now plays at Utah.

Connon of All Bruins tells how Chip Kelly's offense leans to these power backs to get things done.

"The constant throughout every single game, start to finish, has been this run game," he said. "It's had over 200 yards in all but one of their games. They've run more than they've passed in every single game, sometimes by a healthy margin."

While the offense does its job, the UCLA defense has had its fair share of letdowns, particularly in the secondary, according to Connon.

"Their defense is a total mess right now," he said.

That said, he predicts a Bruins victory, though not a blowout. Check out the video for his final score and other insights.

