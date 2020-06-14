HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

7 Huskies Had Family Members Make It to the NFL: Can You Name Them?

Dan Raley

The recruiting commitment of Dyson McCutcheon, son of a former USC and NFL great, to the University of Washington football team over the weekend got us thinking.

How many of the current Huskies can claim that same connection, tying a family member to football's highest level?

We narrowed it down to grandfathers, fathers and brothers -- sorry, we didn't consider cousins for fear of missing a once- or second-removed relative -- who actually played in an NFL regular-season game.

We came up with seven players on the Husky roster who can claim that.

Collectively, their relatives, all retired, played 72 NFL seasons and 935 games, started 658 games, scored 33 touchdowns and threw for another 29.

Freshman tailback Sam Adams II's father, Sam, a defensive tackle, appeared in 206 games for six NFL teams, among them the Seattle Seahawks. His grandfather, Sam I, was an offensive guard who logged 135 games for two teams, mostly the New England Patriots. 

Freshman linebacker Carson Bruener's dad, Mark, a tight end, played in 188 games for two pro football teams.

Sophomore cornerback/safety Julius Irvin's father, LeRoy, a cornerback played in 159 for a pair of NFL teams, most with the Los Angeles Rams.

Senior cornerback Elijah Molden's dad, Alex, was a cornerback who played in 98 games for three NFL teams.

Sophomore inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon's father, Peter, a linebacker, got in 81 games, all with the Tennessee Titans.

Walk-on redshirt freshman Zeke Pelluer's dad, Steve, a quarterback, played in 65 games for two teams.

This one might trip you up. Senior defensive tackle Josiah Bronson's brother John, a tight end, appeared in three games for the Arizona Cardinals.

Of this bunch, the senior Bruener, Adams, Sirmon and Pelluer each scored NFL touchdowns. Bruener had the most, 18. Pelluer was the only one who threw one.

Apologies to redshirt freshman offensive Nate Kalepo and redshirt freshman outside linebacker Alphonzo Tupatalo, who are cousins of Danny Shelton, a defensive lineman on his third team with the Detroit Lions, and to junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, whose dad Dean went to camp with the Buffalo Bills and didn't stick. 

But we had to draw the line somewhere, fearful of missing someone. Let us know if we did anyway.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Impact Statement: For Dyson McCutcheon, 'If you're a DB, you want to play for Washington'

The son of former USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon gives the Huskies their second defensive-back commitment. His pledge could set off a lot of recruiting movement.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Julius Irvin Has Talent, NFL Bloodlines, Should Be Ready to Play for UW Now

LeRoy Irvin's son can play anywhere in the Husky secondary. His coaches expect him to compete for a starting role this season.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

McCutcheon, Son of Ex-USC Player, Picks Washington for 2021

The Washington coaching staff picked up its first defensive-back commit for the class of 2021, drawing a verbal pledge from Dyson McCutcheon, son of one-time USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Cautious and Careful, Washington Prepares to Open Its Doors to Athletes

Beginning next week, the university will enable 100 students to use its athletic facilities yet under stringent guidelines and testing because of the coronavirus.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Time to Cook Up a Plan: Can Ex-UW Receiver Become Starting Safety?

The Huskies' Alex Cook has bounced around the depth chart a bunch but would like to settle on something a little more routine oriented. Like becoming a first-teamer.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

With Colleges Dropping Olympic Sports, Will UW Thin Its Ranks?

Institutions nationwide have eliminated 80 athletic programs over the past eight weeks, including 30 on the Division I level.

Dan Raley

Who's on Your Husky Football Opponent Wish List? Here's Our Top 5

The University of Washington football team still has never played 18 Power Five schools. Maybe that will change soon. The college game may never be the same again.

Dan Raley

by

Trev197

A Good Bet: Oregon's Football Season Centers Around Husky Game on Oct. 3

The quarterback situation leaves things a little hazy for the Ducks, who otherwise will be their normal formidable selves and eager to play Washington.

Dan Raley

Not Much Can Stop Plum, But Achilles Tear Sidelines Her for WNBA Season

The former University of Washington high-scoring guard reveals injury and surgery on social media post this week.

Dan Raley

Know Your Foe: 3 New Michigan Wolverines, Remember Their Names

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin sat down with Brandon Brown of Michigan Digest to get an early look at three Wolverines to watch for in the season opener at Washington. Here's what they came up with.

Mike Martin

by

Trev197