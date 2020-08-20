SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Scoutlook: Examining Ulofoshio's HS Highlights to See Why He Was Missed

Trevor Mueller

Edefuan Ulofoshio excelled at getting to the quarterback when he played for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. An outside linebacker or defensive end, he took good routes to chase down opposing runners. Yet the major-college programs passed on him. 

With no scholarship offers from schools at that level, Ulofoshio chose to walk on at the University of Washington. Once on campus, the Husky coaching staff changed his position, moving him to inside linebacker. 

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller examines Ulofoshio's earlier drawbacks and what the UW coaches saw in him to put him inside..

Size: At 6-foot and 225 pounds, Ulofoshio was undersized in height and weight for the pass-rusher position.

Strength: Ulofoshio did not show a bull rush and did not rely on strength when getting around linemen.

Speed: He proved explosive at the snap, often beating blockers within the first two steps. In pursuit, Ulofoshio exhibited enough speed to play at the next level. 

Hands: With powerful and active hands, Ulofoshio never let the offensive linemen get hold of his chest. He never stopped moving his hands, which helped him disengage from a defender to get  to the ball carrier. 

Feet: Ulofoshio's feet have always been quick. He explodes out of his stance and stays balanced in traffic.

Football IQ: One of his best attributes is his ability to take quality routes to the ball. He understands angles and rarely gets beat.

Scoutlook: Edefuan Ulofoshio was never destined to be a pass rusher at a major-college program. He was too small and didn't have the moves of an advanced defensive end. His ability to create the best angles to make tackles intrigued the Washington coaching staff. The Husky defense puts responsibility on its inside linebackers to take good routes to complete tackles. Ulofoshio showed potential to do just that at a high level. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Safety First: Terrific Tommie Smith Might Have Been an Even Better Husky TailBack

We catch up with the defensive standout from the UW's 1991 national championship team who dares to dream about what else he could have done in his college career.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Choosing the UW Starting Lineup: The Center Has to be Great

The Huskies' scrimmage snapper has always been one of the team's most critical jobs, demanding a lot of concentration. See who's in line for this assignment.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

More Pac-12 Football Defections at Arizona; Washington Still Has a Full Roster

The player free-for-all in the conference picks up speed as the Schooler brothers leave the Wildcats and enter the transfer portal. The Huskies haven't lost a player yet.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

SI All-American Deems Washington State as LB Heaven for UW, Others

One-fifth of nationally highlighted backers hail from fertile Seattle-Tacoma recruiting area.

Dan Raley

Let the Roster Wars Begin: USC's Tufele First to Bolt; Will Husky be Next?

The Huskies wait and watch as others encourage NCAA to let football players transfer to teams pushing ahead with fall schedules.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Here's the NFL Scorecard for a Determined Ex-Husky: Dissly 2, Adversity 0

Former Washington tight end uses his Montana resolve to work his way though his physical challenges as a pro football player.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

If the UW Could Have Played One Game This Fall, Who Would You Pick?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin breaks down three games that will be missed more than any other amid the pandemic cancellations and postponements.

Kaila Olin

Choosing the UW Football Starting Lineup for a Restart: Left Tackle

The first of 24 starting selections to help new Husky coach Jimmy Lake launch his first season in charge.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Is UW's Quade Green Eligible Again? CBS Report Makes That Claim

The Husky playmaker and one-time Kentucky transfer was ruled scholastically ineligible after 15 games last season.

Dan Raley

Choosing the UW Starting Lineup: Right Tackle is Trendy Again

This offensive-line position for the Huskies has been more grit than glory for whoever mans it, but it's no less important and can be rewarding.

Dan Raley