Scoutlook: Examining Ulofoshio's HS Highlights to See Why He Was Missed

Edefuan Ulofoshio excelled at getting to the quarterback when he played for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. An outside linebacker or defensive end, he took good routes to chase down opposing runners. Yet the major-college programs passed on him.

With no scholarship offers from schools at that level, Ulofoshio chose to walk on at the University of Washington. Once on campus, the Husky coaching staff changed his position, moving him to inside linebacker.

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller examines Ulofoshio's earlier drawbacks and what the UW coaches saw in him to put him inside..

Size: At 6-foot and 225 pounds, Ulofoshio was undersized in height and weight for the pass-rusher position.

Strength: Ulofoshio did not show a bull rush and did not rely on strength when getting around linemen.

Speed: He proved explosive at the snap, often beating blockers within the first two steps. In pursuit, Ulofoshio exhibited enough speed to play at the next level.

Hands: With powerful and active hands, Ulofoshio never let the offensive linemen get hold of his chest. He never stopped moving his hands, which helped him disengage from a defender to get to the ball carrier.

Feet: Ulofoshio's feet have always been quick. He explodes out of his stance and stays balanced in traffic.

Football IQ: One of his best attributes is his ability to take quality routes to the ball. He understands angles and rarely gets beat.

Scoutlook: Edefuan Ulofoshio was never destined to be a pass rusher at a major-college program. He was too small and didn't have the moves of an advanced defensive end. His ability to create the best angles to make tackles intrigued the Washington coaching staff. The Husky defense puts responsibility on its inside linebackers to take good routes to complete tackles. Ulofoshio showed potential to do just that at a high level.