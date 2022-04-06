A Moment with Corey Luciano Following UW Spring Practice No. 4

No one has played more positions for the Huskies than this guy.

The University of Washington football team, treated to sunny skies and warmer temperatures, conducted its fourth practice much like the previous ones — with more than two hours of intense teaching and minimal scrimmage plays, at least in the portion the media is permitted to view.

Kalen DeBoer and his staff have treated these spring workouts much like a crash course on disciplined football. These coaches demand that their technique be learned and executed with no exceptions, which is what should happen for a team coming off a 4-8 season.

Some of it is even customized, with slender walk-on edge rusher Milton Hopkins Jr. urged by his position coach Eric Schmidt "to bring all that 210 [pounds] you've got."

In the middle of this organized mayhem is Corey Luciano, who's played more positions than anyone on this UW football team. Currently, the 6-foot-4, 291-pound senior from Danville, California, is running as the No. 1 center.

Asked to describe his career path, Luciano responded, "Hectic. It is what it is. It's the nature of college football."

He showed up for spring practice in 2019 from Diablo Valley College advertised by ESPN as the nation's No. 1 junior-college guard.

Luciano reported as a center but by fall camp he had been moved to tight end because of a player shortage. By the end of that season, he had changed numbers and positions, and he dressed as an offensive tackle for the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State.

He served as the back-up center to Luke Wattenberg for the past two seasons, but spent more time in third-down and goal-line packages blocking in the slot or on the edge. He's been good with it.

"I've had full faith in every coaching staff we've had, just trying to trust the process," Luciano said. "I came here as a center for my first spring ball where we did some shuffling around. It's been a wild ride so far, but I've enjoyed it."

Luciano, who wears a mullet he's been growing out since the Apple Cup and promises not to cut it this season, has had a pretty good view of the offensive install from his middle line position.

He's enthused over the promise of DeBoer's high-octane offense that's coming.

"Explosive," Luciano said. "It's definitely catered toward us. We're going to be very physical and explosive. It's going to be fun."

QB Corner

The coaches said they would alternate quarterbacks Dylan Morris, Michael Penix Jr. and Sam Huard equally through the first four practices, which have now been completed. Look for the staff to start giving one of them more snaps than the others. Huard wasn't very accurate in the scrimmage plays, overshooting receivers. Morris had one 30-yard delivery that was pinpoint but was dropped.

Defensive Regulars

Not many changes have been made anywhere in the different rotations. For the visible scrimmage plays, the No. 1 defense lined up with Jeremiah Martin and Bralen Trice as the edge rusher, Kuao Peihopa and Tuli Letuligasenoa as the down linemen, Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala at inside linebackers, Alex Cook and Asa Turner at the safeties, Mischael Powell and Jordan Perryman at the corners, and Dom Hampton at the Husky position.

Offensive Personnel

On offense, the Huskies went with a line, from left to right in this order, of Troy Fautanu, Nate Kalepo, Luciano, Vic Curne and Matteo Mele. Devin Culp was at tight and Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk as wide receivers, with Morris at quarterback and Cam Sirmon at running back.

Odds and Ends

Jaxson Kirkland was in a jersey, shorts and a boot, still awaiting his NCAA decision on playing a sixth season. ... Richard Newton, Cam Davis and Caleb Berry were inactive running backs. ... Extroverted receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard got so frenzied in a drill his hat flew off or he threw it off.

