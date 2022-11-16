A Moment with Freshman Wide Receiver Denzel Boston

One of the uncanny things about Kalen DeBoer's coaching style is the University of Washington football team can find itself in the biggest game of the season at Oregon, out to set a competitive tone on the all-important opening drive, and he's suddenly got a little-used true freshman breaking the huddle with all of those seasoned veterans.

Such was the case for Denzel Boston.

Five and a half minutes into the rivalry game in a deafening college football environment, the first-year wide receiver lined up wide to the left and watched as running back Wayne Taulapapa shot through the right side of the line and scored on a 13-yard touchdown burst.

DeBoer more and more seems determined to put his younger Huskies into tense situations whenever and however he can. The coach strategically does this to get them confident under pressure and to keep them interested in what they're doing and want more.

Rather than make his young players simply settle for mop-up duty in a blowout, the Husky leader wants them ready to play on a regular basis later on and not the least bit overwhelmed when the day comes that they take on greater responsibility.

The UW coaching staff has sent six true freshmen onto the field, all appearing as early as in the opening quarter with games very much in doubt, in cornerback Jaivion Green, safety Tristan Dunn, edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw, defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, kickoff specialist Grady Gross and now Boston.

"Basically, you know, what it all came up to was me coming here ready, coming to earn my spot and earn my way up the depth chart," Boston said. "And I feel like that's just something I've really been able to do this year and I feel like that's what's definitely got me on the field and hopefully to get to that point of being a complete true freshmen."

The Ducks game marked just his second game-day experience of the season. He made his debut against another Oregon team, Portland State, and made stuff happen in a short amount of time at the end of a one-sided 52-6 win for the Huskies.

The lanky 6-foot-4, 193-pound pass-catcher from South Hill, Washington, scored on a 2-yard end-around and caught a Sam Huard pass for 10 yards.

He's played in just two games and wouldn't be against playing in three more outings and burning his redshirt status, but he's not sure how that will pan out.

Boston was willing to sign with Jimmy Lake and play in his run-oriented offense, but everything seemed to greatly benefit him when the coaching change happened.

"Honestly, when Coach DeBoer came, opportunity just opened up all over," he said. "Now we've got four receivers always on the field. We've got multiple packages. I just thought it was a perfect opportunity to really get myself out there and be able to put myself in the best opportunity to get out there early."

You can't make it any earlier than the first series against Oregon.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3