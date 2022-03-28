A Moment with the New Husky Offensive Mastermind

Ryan Grubb offers first impressions on the UW talent level on that side of the ball.

As Ryan Grubb met with the Seattle media for the first time, the new University of Washington offensive coordinator on Monday explained how he and the new coaching staff wouldn't waste any time in launching the three-player quarterback competition.

The leading candidates — junior Michael Penix Jr., sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard — will share in everything equally down the line for the first four practices.

Working with the first and second units. Number of repetitions. Situational demands.

"There will be no difference in those three guys," said Ryan Grubb, the Huskies' new offensive coordinator.

Penix, the Indiana newcomer, will have the obvious advantage at the outset, for having run Kalen DeBoer's offense before when they were together in 2019 at the Big Ten school, and for that matter knowing the terminology

Grubb, said it wasn't mandatory to name a Husky QB starter in the month ahead, that the competition could carry over into fall camp and he would be comfortable with that.

The winner will be the guy who makes the most plays, shows poise at all times and puts points on the board.

"I'll be in their hip pocket," Grubb said of the attention he will give this position battle.

The offensive coordinator was pressed about everything regarding the offense he and DeBoer will install, especially since the previous attack by predecessor John Donovan literally never got off the ground.

For comparison's sake, Fresno State averaged 464 yards and 33.3 points per game in 2021 compared to the Huskies coming up with just 323.4 yards and nearly two touchdowns less an outing at 21.5.

"One of the things our offense does by concept it we stretch the field," Grubb said. "We hope to alleviate the pressure those guys had up front and maybe utilize the weapons outside a little more."

With the quarterback position up in the air, Grubb indicated the wide-receivers corps currently was the strength of the offensive unit, naming off Fresno native Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze as surefire downfield threats and Ja'Lynn Polk as a determined route runner.

"Based on film, I think the receivers fit our system," he said.

The new OC even mentioned Giles Jackson as someone who needs to be utilized more than as just a kick returner, that his change of direction was noticeable. He mentioned that Jackson could even be used coming out of the backfield.

Grubb acknowledged he was well aware the offensive line didn't play as well as expected the season before, but said the new offense would take the pressure off them and enable them to succeed. A former line coach at Eastern Michigan, he said the UW O-line talent level was as good as any on the team.

"The depth of the offensive line is impressive," he said.

He mentioned redshirt freshmen Geirean Hatchett and Myles Murao and senior Corey Luciano as top center candidates.

Grubb also characterized veteran tight ends Jack Westover and Devin Culp as "wildly athletic" for their position and complete players if they show they can block effectively.

Running back, however, is the Husky concern on offense going into spring drills. The new staff prefers a two-back system and injuries have thinned the ranks from seven able scholarship players to just three available runners in Jay'Veon Sunday, Caleb Berry and New Mexico transfer Aaron Dumas.

Grubb mentioned that former walk-on quarterback Camden Sirmon, the last of three Sirmons in the UW program, has even moved to tailback to better use his speed and toughness.

"I think there's a lot of unproven situations in the running-back room," he said. "I think we've got a lot of work to do there."

