A Moment with UW Commits Germie Bernard, Anthony Jones

These Nevada high school teammates, plus one more, will join the UW in 2022.

People go to Las Vegas to get ahead.

The University of Washington football program is no different.

Working the area hard, the Huskies have established a recruiting pipeline just down the road from the Strip, at Liberty High School in suburban Henderson.

From this deep-rooted relationship, the Huskies have three commits from the class of 2022 in wide receiver Germie Bernard, two-way end Anthony Jones and defensive tackle Sir Mells.

Each one is set to reunite with former Liberty offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, currently a well-regarded UW sophomore and the back-up to Huskies' honors candidate Jaxson Kirkland.

Sports Illustrated All-American recently caught up with Bernard and Jones, both pass catchers, as they took part in the 7-on-7 circuit in the absence of a fall football campaign and precluding a substitute spring season for their high school.

Bernard and Jones showed up for events in Miami and Phoenix, competing for Game Changers Sports Academy.

Last fall, those two Liberty High commits plus Mells traveled to Seattle to tour the UW campus, circle the stadium, see the city and watch the Huskies play Arizona on TV from a hotel room.

The Liberty players not only welcomed the chance to play at Washington, they liked the idea of doing it together.

Jones, who plays rush end as well as a tight end at a high level, still doesn't have a preference over which side of the ball he'll play on. There's a good chance the Huskies may find more value in him on the defensive side.

These Liberty players are so close to yet so far from becoming college players. They still have two high school seasons, this spring and next fall, to complete before joining the Huskies.

