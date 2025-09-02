A Source of Azzopardi's Season-Opening Success Was Something Simple
One can almost picture Dave Azzopardi, yoga mat under his arm, checking into a local studio this offseason, dressed in spandex and exchanging greetings with the regulars, mostly middle-aged moms, while setting up a workout space.
Then this 6-foot-7, 315-pound University of Washington offensive tackle subjected himself to an hour or more of twisting, turning and balancing to better prepare for the rigors of the college football trenches against the best players that teams such as Ohio State and Michigan have to offer.
Under coaches' orders, Azzopardi became one with more cerebral soft-tissue training rather than just grunt his way through round after round of heavy weight workouts.
“We made him do yoga every week,” Husky coach Jedd Fisch said this week. “We made a challenge to him to make his body redefined, a little bit less body fat, a little more strength. We worked really hard on his technique, and we felt as if his return after his first year as a full-time starter that he was going to be able to make a big jump -- and I believe he has.”
The Huskies felt this was necessary for Azzopardi after he emerged as the only full-time returning starter from a UW offensive line that was roundly criticized for its inconsistent play in 2024 against Big Ten competition.
In Azzopardi's case, he carries a long frame that makes him attractive to NFL scouts, but he needs to demonstrate added dexterity to make himself more of a finisher on game day. It's what's called offensive-line development.
Not everyone can be like John Mills and walk in and start immediately left offensive guard for the Huskies as a freshman and not need an attitude or body adjustment.
By all accounts, Azzopardi looked more mobile, aggressive and productive in the UW's season-opening 38-21 victory over Colorado State.
He led the blocking for the Huskies' first touchdown of the season, a 26-yard scamper around his right end by senior running back Jonah Coleman.
Yoga got an assist as the UW rushed 51 times for 283 yards -- the team's largest ground output in 20 games, since running all over USC for 316 yards in 2023.
"It's just build more confidence for me," Azzopardi said of his offseason preparation. "I've worked really hard this offseason to get bigger, get faster and get stronger, and I think it's really working out well right now."
While a truer test will come at the end of this month when Ohio State travels to Seattle to face him and his teammates, Azzopardi's early reviews were promising.
Different analytics groups had him grading out as the UW's top lineman in week one, with a top score of 89.4 out of 100.
"He finished blocks; he was taking guys and walking them back, which is always good to see," Fisch said on Monday. "He plays with nastiness, which is good when it comes to offensive-line play."
The regulars back at the yoga class, if he indeed went to an outside source, had to be so proud.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: