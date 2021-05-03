A Way Too Early UW Football Starting Lineup

Twenty-four first-teamers and the reasons why they deserve their jobs.

The University of Washington football coaching staff soon will be reviewing all of its spring football film and grading the players.

Jimmy Lake and his assistants have four months to decide who starts and who doesn't.

It's not a difficult assignment actually, considering the Huskies originally returned 20 of the 22 position starters before transfer portal and injury attrition took hold.

Either way, we're going to pretend the Montana opener is next Saturday and reward those who should get on the field first. We have a few surprises.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Dylan Morris. Patrick O'Brien has more height and Sam Huard looks like an elite player someday, but Morris is a mistake-free, gritty leader. The huddle is yours.

Running back — Richard Newton. Cam Davis got most of the spring carries, but this guy is an NFL tailback waiting to happen.

Tight end — Cade Otton. Possibly the Huskies' top pro prospect, he will start for a fourth consecutive season. If people pay attention, he'll be an All-American.

Left tackle — Jaxson Kirkland. Another four-year starter up front and All-Pac-12 selection, he came back to make himself into an NFL first-rounder.

Left guard — Ulumoo Ale. One of the nation's biggest lineman at 6-foot-6 and 365 pounds, the coaching staff chose to push him by making him share spring reps with Nate Kalepo.

Center — Luke Wattenberg. Can't argue with someone who will become a sixth-year player and a five-year line starter.

Right guard — Henry Bainivalu. He's playing for mid-round NFL draft consideration.

Right tackle — Victor Curne. He missed nearly all of spring practice with a foot injury but he's the UW's most athletic blocker.

Wide receiver — Rome Odunze. His challenge is to become the No. 1 receiver and his goal should be to leave early for the NFL.

Wide receiver — Taj Davis. Nothing against Jalen McMillan, but this guy had a huge spring. Got to have at least one wild-card pick.

Wide receiver — Terrell Bynum. The three-year starter remains a dependable option.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle — Tuli Letuligasenoa. A truly nasty player. His injury absence was one reason teams ran all over the UW last fall.

Defensive tackle — Taki Taimani. He brings plenty of size, but needs more of a mean streak to be a complete player.

Outside linebacker — Jeremiah Martin. Texas A&M was flat-out dumb to let this guy go. Big and athletic, he's a ZTF clone and his capable replacement. Sav'ell Smalls will have to wait.

Outside linebacker — Ryan Bowman. Sixth-year Husky, his partial fall absence was another reason teams ran successfully on the UW last fall.

Inside linebacker — Edefuan Ulofoshio. This guy is the new Ben Burr-Kirven or Azeem Victor, take your pick. Maybe both. Prepared to get tackled.

Inside linebacker — Jackson Sirmon. Fans want more flash out of this guy. The coaches prefer his mistake-free approach.

Cornerback — Trent McDuffie. Everyone but the guys who vote on the All-America teams know he's a serious candidate.

Cornerback — Kyler Gordon. The team's most freakishly athletic player now knows exactly what he's doing in the secondary.

Nickel back — Bookie Radley-Hiles. Uh, explain one more time how you pick up a three-year starter from Oklahoma?

Free Safety — Dom Hampton. He changed his body shape, saw opportunity and will take it.

Strong Safety — Cam Williams. In the ongoing Asa Turner tennis match, it's Williams' serve.

SPECIALISTS

Kicker — Tim Horn. In the most competitive starting battle with an incumbent, Horn showed off a bigger and more accurate leg.

Punter — Race Porter. He was sensational in the spring, averaging nearly 50 yards per kick with one measly shank.

Tuesday: We pick the second-teamers.

