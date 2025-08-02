Adam Mohammed Patiently Waits His Husky Turn
Nearly a dozen University of Washington football players were assembled together before fall camp began to meet with the media, seated in different groupings all at once.
For the most part, Adam Mohammed sat in the middle of this collection of talent and waited for someone to come speak with him.
Normally a guy with his running back skills -- size, speed, muscles popping out everywhere -- would be inundated with questions.
On this day, Mohammed was off by himself, looking professorial in big black glasses, ever patient in the process that surrounds him, unmoved that his big moment hasn't happened just yet.
While running backs coach Scottie Graham says he could have started at a lot of places as a freshman, Mohammed was content to back up Jonah Coleman, to carry the ball just 42 times for 193 yards last season -- and wait for his big chance in Montlake.
With others continually trumpeting greatness for him, Mohammed embraces the opportunity to learn from Graham, a former Ohio State and NFL back, and from Coleman, a 1,053-yard rusher entering his senior year who had to wait a season and a half himself at Arizona to be a starter.
"Just knowing there's a plan, just knowing I have coach Graham and Jonah guiding me through the process," he said of his patience. "I could have cashed it in last year, but you've still got to play the game."
While Mohammed looked so fluid and fearsome at times, even breaking a 32-yard run in last year's opener against Weber State, he admittedly was going through a learning process.
"I've gotten a year under my belt," he said. "I wouldn't say scared as a freshman, but it was something pretty new. I know I'm way more comfortable tihs year."
Approaching his second season, Mohammed is 10 pounds heavier, now carrying 225 pounds on his 6-foot frame.
While spending another season as Coleman's understudy, he envisions carrying the football a lot more. He is his own best advertisement.
"You for sure are going to see a dude who gets physical," Mohammed said. "You mean physicality, hard-nosed running football."
And he not only expects to bounce off people, but the young back intends to get out in open space and snap off some long ones, too.
"For sure, whatever gets the job done," he said.
Mohammed remains one of the more intriguing Huskies with his super-cut physique, his blend of smoothness and ruggedness in getting upfield, his ability to endlessly wait for his college football career to really unfold.
Instead, this teenager, just 19, embraces the process and sees great opportunity coming to him this season.
"I am, for sure, excited," he said.
