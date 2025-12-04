All-Big Ten Pickings Are Slim for Huskies

Individual honors for University of Washington football players were fleeting as only wide receiver Denzel Boston received Big Ten recognition higher than honorable mention in the coaches and media teams released on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston, the Huskies' leading pass-catcher with 56 receptions for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns, was named as a third-team recipient on both all-conference listings. He also was chosen honorable mention on both lists for his special-teams

Boston is a junior from South Hill, Washington, who shared in the UW's Senior Walk last weekend before the Oregon game, which seemed to indicate he will take early entry into the NFL Draft and pass on his final year of eligibility.

Seven of his teammates received honorable-mention accolades with senior offensive tackle Carver Willis, senior running back Jonah Coleman and junior Alex McLaughlin turning up on both teams.

The coaches added sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to their All-Big Tenn team for honorable-mention attention while the media voters did the same with freshman offensive lineman John Mills, senior cornerbacks Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock, as well as McLaughlin.

In 2024, Boston received honorable-mention attention from the Big Ten for both the coaches and the media teams while enjoying a 63-catch, 834-yard and 9-touchdown showing.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Willis was rewarded by the Big Ten after starting nine games and bouncing back from a midseason injury. He previously earned All-Big 12 honorable-mention honors at Kansas State in 2023.

All-Big Ten Coaches Team All-Big Ten Media Team Denzel Boston, WR, third team Denzel Boston, WR, third team Carver Willis, OT, honorable mention Carver Willis, OT, honorable mention Jonah Coleman, RB, honorable mention Jonah Coleman, RB, honorable mention Alex McLaughlin, S, honorable mention Alex McLaughlin, S, honorable mention Demond Williams Jr., QB, honorable mention John Mills, OG, honorable mention Tacario Davis, CB, honorable mention Ephesians Prysock, CB, honorable mention

In an injury-filled year for him, the 5-foot-9, 220-pound Coleman dropped down a notch after going from third-team All-Big Ten honors last fall to honorable mention this time in the media balloting. While he scored 16 touchdowns this season, he either played very little or not at all in the Huskies' past three games.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Williams was recognized by the coaches, but not the media, as an honorable-mention selection after throwing for 2,850 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushing 131 times for 595 yards and 6 touchdowns.

McLaughlin, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior, received Big Ten honorable-mention honors on each ilist after perviously twice being singled out as a first-team All-Big Sky selection for Northern Arizona.

See the entire list of 2025 Big Ten Football award winners and All-Big Ten teams here: https://t.co/piBZysB4f0 pic.twitter.com/2Krv5sWvrN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 4, 2025

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Prysock received Big Ten recognition for the first time after previously earning All-Pac-12 attention in 2023.

As for the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Davis, he had an injury-filled season that left him with honorable-mention honors from the Big 10 media. Prior to this, he both was a second-team All-Pac-12 and All-Big 12 choice for Arizona.

In what should be the first of many individual honors for the 6-foot-6, 342-pound Mills, the San Francisco product started eight games at left offensive guard and two more at right tackle for the Huskies.

Among former Huskies, punter Jack McCallister was named second-team All-Big Ten for Purdue after the UW and Nebraska both urged him to move along while seeking Australian rules football players to serve as punters.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: