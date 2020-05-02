HuskyMaven
Bills Collector: UW's Adams Making Best of Free-Agent Situation

Dan Raley

A week ago, Trey Adams went undrafted by the NFL. For seven long rounds, there was not one suitor for the once elite University of Washington left tackle.

Too many questions about his health.

Way too many.

How many you say?

Just check out this ambitious report that could have doubled as a college thesis. It had everything except Adams' Netflix preferences and his favorite late-night snack.

While regarded as a pro football Ferrari as sophomore, the oft-injured offensive lineman now resembles an old Chevy pickup with a rebuilt engine and a few dents pounded out. 

Shortly after his NFL draft disappointment, which was shared by several Huskies, Adams agreed to a free-agent deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Interviewed this past week in his hometown of Wenatchee, Washington, by local NCWlife.com, the two-time All-Pac-12 selection appeared upbeat and encouraged that he has a pro football opportunity. 

"I'm grateful, I'm happy, it's just going to be a great experience," he said. "I hope everybody is a Buffalo Bills fan now."

To keep in shape during the ongoing pandemic, Adams detailed how he climbs into a hot tub daily at the family home, has a cup of coffee and then heads for his mom's makeshift yoga studio for an hour or more of exercise.

He pushes a truck around, chops wood and lifts some weights he keeps at the house.

With his athletic gifts, the 6-foot-8, 314-foot Adams deserved so much better than NFL crumbs. Draft analysts identified him as the Pac-12's top pro prospect following his sophomore season, a surefire first-rounder.

Well known by everyone and broken down in the above report, he was injured not once, but twice, requiring knee and back surgeries. And making him an undrafted free agent.

Adams, after hearing from a few teams dangling free-agent deals last Saturday, will make the most of his opportunity with the Bills.

"I'm just excited," he said. "They're an up-and-coming team. New York is apparently pretty cool. (Buffalo) is a Spokane-like area. What's really exciting is the opportunity."

