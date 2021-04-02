After Not Playing, Spiker Follows Other UW Receivers into Portal

The wide receiver caught 244 passes in high school, but only 3 for the Huskies.

For Marquis Spiker, it didn't happen.

No matter who was on the depth chart at the University of Washington, he wasn't going to be the next big thing as far as a wide receiver.

On Friday, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore from Wildomar, California, conceded that point, announcing on social media that he is entering the transfer portal, looking for a place to use three years of eligibility.

Fellow sophomore Austin Osborne made the same disclosure almost simultaneously, making them the fourth and fifth wide receivers to leave the Huskies since the short pandemic season ended.

Others to depart the program are Puka Nacua to BYU, Ty Jones to Fresno State and Jordan Chin to Sacramento State, each looking to go home, build significant receiving stats to aid NFL pursuits or looking for more playing time.

The emergence last season of true freshmen Rome Adunze and Jalen McMillan as starters, plus the addition of Texas Tech's Ja'Lynn Polk, no doubt weighed heavily in Spiker's decision.

He came to the Huskies after catching 244 passes at Murrieta Valley High School southeast of Los Angeles and hauled in just 3 at the UW. A 20-, 21- and 26-yarder. He was recruited by 10 of the Pac-12 schools, plus Michigan.

Spiker had big hopes when he arrived at the UW but couldn't make any sustainable progress to earning playing time, regardless of the mix of receivers in front of him.

"I just love how I fit in there, on and off the field," he told scout.com when he committed to the Huskies. "The plan is to move me all around to take advantage of mismatches, and I think I'll have a chance to step in and contribute right away."

Spiker didn't play at all and redshirted during his first Husky season. He made sporadic appearances as a redshirt freshman this past season. He didn't get into a game during the recent 4-game season.

So he's off to make it happen somewhere else.

