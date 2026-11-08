Against Penn State, UW Turned Lion Tamer Too Late

Penn State gave the University of Washington football team a lesson in the basics.

Showing up in their plain and simple white uniforms and logo-less helmets, the Nittany Lions came into Husky Stadium on Saturday, built up a big lead and then hung on for a no-frills 28-25 victory over the University of Washington football team.

The only thing bland and lifeless, though, were the Huskies (5-4 overall, 2-4 conference) in the first half when they fell behind 28-6, a deficit that was too much to overcome and sent them to a third consecutive Big Ten defeat at home.

In the process, they lost all of their built-up momentum from consecutive road victories at Purdue and Nebraska, and were exposed as a second-division Big Ten entry -- and one still a victory shy of bowl eligibility.

Same as Iowa and Minnesota before them, these visitors from Pennsylvania traveled to Montlake and were far more physical than their hosts early on. The Nittany Lions (5-4, 2-4) won both sides of the line of scrimmage. They made the Husky defense look porous at times.

And for the most part, they shut down quarterback Demond Williams Jr., whose reprieve for getting things done and his team into the end zone was not evident over the first 30 minutes.

Then everything changed as the Huskies outscored Penn State 19-0 in the second half, but couldn't get the ball back over the final six minutes to get a game-winner.

"We started playing normal football," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of the turnaround.

The Husky secondary, Alex McLaughlin included, didn't have a good day against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

Five possessions into this one, with the UW trailing 14-3, boos cascaded down on the field following a three-and-out as the Williams and the offense shuffled off the field. Williams finished with 19 completions in 33 attempts for 32 touchdowns with an interception.

The low point of the afternoon might have been when Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Chase Sowell early in the second quarter -- into triple coverage near the end zone.

"The receiver made a good play," McLaughlin said. "They've got good players. It just comes down to us doing our job."

Safety Rylon Dillard-Allen has some words for Penn State's Chase Sowell. | Dave Sizer

Safeties Alex McLaughlin and Rylon Dillard-Allen, who were so good in coverage against Nebraska a week earlier, plus nickeback Rahshawn Clark, each watched as Becht's TD pass sailed through them bunched together near the goal line to Sowell to make it 21-3.

There were still 30 minutes left to be played.

"The game was a tale of two halves in a lot of ways," Fisch said. "We did not play good football in the first half."

The Huskies seemed ready to go when they took the opening kickoff and moved 65 yards in 14 plays for Tyler Robles' 29-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Starting at running back for the first time for the UW, Oregon transfer Jayden Limar responded with 36 yards on six carries on the opening drive. At last, a rushing attack. He finished with 66 yards rushing on nine tries.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

However, the drive bogged down when Williams, who was not sharp at all when throwing the football, served up a couple of incompletions and Limar gained a yard, signaling for the field-goal unit to come in.

Edge rusher Jacob Lane sends a discouraging gesture to Penn State. | Dave Sizer

Penn State was sharp on offense from the outset. The Nittany Lions responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive, capped by running back Carson Hansen bouncing off Huskies on a 12-yard touchdown jaunt. Hansen led all rushers with 119 yards on 19 carries.

The Husky secondary by far had its worst day, or at least half. Penn State had nearly 200 yards passing by halftime.

The Nittany Lions picked up their second touchdown on a 24-yard pass to wide receiver Zay Robinson, badly beating Clark.

UW quarterback Demond Williams Jr. gets sacked by Penn State's Alexander McPherson (33) and Yvan Kemajou (19). | Dave Sizer

Near the end of the half, the UW showed a little offensive life with Limar running the ball three times for 20 yards and catching an 11-yard pass.

Yet Williams took a sack at his 12-yard line on a third-and-goal play and Robles was summoned once more for a consolation field goal, this one from 31 yards with 5:10 left in the opening half to make it 21-6..

Penn State was hardly content with a 15-point lead.

Dezmen Roebuck seems to indicate which way the Huskies are going against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

To close out the half, the Nittany Lions scored in four plays, with running back Cam Wallace breaking a 46-yard touchdown run and sending a bunch of red-faced Huskies to the locker room.

"It was on us to either lay down or respond to adversity," Demond Williams Jr. said. of that game juncture.

Following the break, the UW finally showed some signs of life and scored on three of its first four possessions.

Robles converted his third field goal from 47 yards and, after holding Penn State on downs at their 35, the Huskies finally put together a touchdown drive.

They moved 60 yards in seven plays for Baron Naone's 4-yard touchdown reception. A 2-point conversion pass from Demond Williams to Rashid Williams made it 28-17 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.

Into the fourth quarter they went and the UW pulled within 28-25 when a sliding Dezmen Roebuck caught a 4-yard scoring pass and Naone pulled in a two-point toss. There was still 7:40 left on the clock, but the Huskies never got the ball again.

They lost linebacker Jacob Manu to a targeting call that put the ball on the Penn State 38 with a first down and 6:20 remaining.

Most damaging with 3:43 left, the Huskies held Penn State to a 3-yard gain on third-and-5 at their 17 only to get penalized for having 12 men on the field and the game was over right there.

"Definitely disappointing," McLaughlin said. "We want the game to be on us as a defense."