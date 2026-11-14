Which Version of Demond Williams Will Appear on Saturday?

Demond Williams Jr., once heas encouraged him to end his transfer portal daydreams, was supposed to be the least of the University of Washington football team's problems this season.

Instead, he continues to keep everyone guessing each week about his availability and performance level -- whether he's questionable, probable, doubtful or out from one minute to the next.

As the Huskies prepare for their 10th game of the season against Michigan State -- which will have a kickoff pushed back to 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday -- not much has changed about the uncertain condition of their quarterback.

Nursing a rib injury, Williams didn't throw on Tuesday and took only half of the quarterback snaps on Wednesday.

He is far from 100 percent in what has been a somewhat disastrous season for him and his Huskies (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten).

The Huskies were supposed to be a Top 20 team and that illustrious standing disappeared rather quickly as Williams and his football team played poorly once the season began

While he led the UW to a pair of second-half touchdowns in his last outing against Penn State, the junior quarterback struggled throughout the opening half.

While Williams was the central figure in leading the Huskies to a 17-10 comeback win at Nebraska the week before, his body of work centered around one late drive.

Demond Williams Jr. gets free to pick up some yardage against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

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As the Huskies ready themselves to meet a last-place Michigan State team (3-6, 1-5) that just won at Michigan, which Williams will show up?

The third year is always supposed to be the pivotal one in college football for individual and team performances. Don James took the UW to the Rose Bowl in year 3, while Chris Petersen had the Huskies in the College Football Playoff 36 months into it.

Yet Fisch has seen his program regress because of injuries, poor performance and Williams' inexplicable falloff.

Highly protective of his quarterback, the UW coach seems determined to stick with him no matter what, even with back-up Elijah Brown showing he is capable of moving the team.

Demond Williams Jr. gets taken down after a run against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

With 22 starts on his resume, Williams has led his team past just one ranked opponent, No. 23 Illinois a year ago, in a career that remains incomplete.

He has struggled to stand in the pocket or get rid of the football against the better teams he's faced, serving up three second-half interceptions against Michigan in 2025 and going down under the weight of 10 sacks against Oregon in 2024.

People keep waiting for everything to kick in for Williams, who his coaches envision leading the Huskies to great things.

Yet nothing beyond the ordinary has happened as his third season begins winding down.

Which leads people to wonder if it ever will?