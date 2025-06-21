Al-Uqdah, 3 Other Huskies Receive Preseason All-Big Ten Accolades
The University of Washington defense was in a constant state of flux throughout 15 spring football practices, with as many as five potential starters missing all or most of the April and early May activity while recovering from injuries.
However, junior linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah showed up every day. He was the best defensive player on the field almost every session. He was a player to build around.
People were paying attention.
With long-time college football magazine maven Phil Steele dropping his preseason picks, Al-Ugdah is one of four Huskies who received accolades in his publication, with the former Washington State linebacker turning up as a second-team All-Big Ten selection.
UW junior wide receiver Denzel Boston, following a 63-catch, 834-yard, 9-touchdown season, was singled out as a first-team All-Big Ten pick and a third-team All-America choice.
Senior running back Jonah Coleman, a 1,053-yard, 10-TD campaign, emerged heavily decorated as well, drawing second-team All-Big Ten accolades and third-team All-America attention.
Add to them cornerback senior cornerback Tacario Davis, with the Arizona transfer singled out as a fourth-team All-Big selection after previously earning second-team All-Big 12 and second-team All-Pac-12 notoriety.
Al-Uqdah was a surprise, but then maybe not so much of a surprise to those who do their homework.
Out of a potential 36 or more starting linebackers league-wide, the 6-foot, 232-pound Los Angeles native finds himself among the top four to six with his second-team recognition.
Al-Uqdah comes off two productive seasons at WSU in which he started 17 of 23 games and piled up 116 career tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 7 pass break-ups, 4 forced fumbles, 3 recovered fumbles and 4 interceptions, including a 29-yard runback against Oregon State for a pick-6.
He led the Cougars in tackles with 76 a year ago, ringing up a career-high 12 against New Mexico and 10 against Oregon State. He even picked up 6 tackles in a 24-19 victory over the UW in the Apple Cup.
Al-Uqdah seemed to his enjoy his spring in Montlake because he always wanted to play for the Huskies. He received a scholarship offer from Jimmy Lake's staff but no follow-up as those coaches passed on him.
Jedd Fisch's current staff didn't make that mistake and quickly signed him out of the transfer portal this winter.
"Honestly, when I was in high school, Washington was one of my favorite schools," Al-Uqdah said. "So when I got that offer, it was pretty surreal. I was interested in it, but, of course, it really didn't carry out like that."
The beauty of it here is the linebacker and the Huskies now have two seasons to make up for lost time -- and Phil Steele is predicting it will go well this fall.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: