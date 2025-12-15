Why Everyone Thinks the UW Will Be So Good in 2026

Providing a new coach doesn't need to be hired -- and anything goes in a college game with no guard rails whatsoever -- the University of Washington football team is poised to play with the big boys once more in 2026.

Become a ranked team again. Make Penn State and Indiana genuinely concerned when they play at Husky Stadium next fall. And play in a postseason game several notches higher in attendance, pageantry and marketing skills than the LA Bowl. Bucked up, really?

No, Jedd Fisch, should he not envision himself as the next coming of Bo Schembechler or Jim Harbaugh, has systematically increased the talent level, size and speed of a Husky football roster that just 24 months earlier was gutted beyond recognition after flirting with a national title.

His Huskies will emerge from a 9-4 season with blowout victories in four of its final six outings.

Seven starters on each side of the ball will return from the bowl game lineup, assuming junior wide receiver Denzel Boston takes early entry to the NFL Draft.

As it stands, the Huskies foremost need to settle on two new starting cornerbacks, which would be a complete overhaul of their coverage guys. Don't be surprised to see Fisch's staff dip into the transfer portal for a battle-tested corner similar to Jabbar Muhammad, who played for the Huskies in 2023 after leaving Oklahoma State and then went on to Oregon.

Freshman cornerback Dylan Robinson showed himself to be a hard-hitting player. | Dave Sizer photo

The returning Husky linebackers, with four guys who've started and each an elite player in his own right, will be monstrous.

The offensive line, with four starters returning -- including both Hatchetts -- and newcomers arriving bigger and stronger with each corresponding class, should be even more respectable. John Mills is probably a first-team All-America player at some point waiting to happen.

C'mon, he's a 6-foot-6, 342-pound guy who can run, turn feisty on command and he comes surrounded by impersonators wearing blond wigs.

Jacob Manu is a big reason the Huskies are expected to be better in 2026. | Dave Sizer photo

Year three of extra-swift quarterback Demond Williams Jr. could mean far fewer interceptions and many more rushing yards, and a win or two over a top 10 opponent.

On the ultimate wish list, the UW could use a returning lineman to step forward in a dominant fashion or bring one in.

While the receivers are exceedingly young and highly skilled, the Huskies need one to step up and be the next Boston -- the No. 1 target, the deep threat, the all-league player. Dezmen Roebuck, a freshman coming off a 42-catch season, would be an obvious choice.

Dezmen Roebuck (81) and Denzel Boston (12) sandwich Jonah Coleman at the LA Bowl. | Dave Sizer photo

The kicking game likewise could use an overhaul with Grady Gross moving on following three seasons as the top place-kicker and either a more confident and consistent Luke Dunne at punter or a new one.

The following is what each of the 22 scrimmage positions could look like with the personnel currently on hand.

The Huskies return 27 players who drew at least one start at a scrimmage position this season, including 14 on the defensive side.

2026 RETURNING UW STARTERS OFFENSE WR -- Dezmen Roebuck (10) He's the leading returning receiver with 42 catches for 560 yards and 7 TDs. WR -- Raiden Vines-Bright (7) He caught 24 balls for 238 yards and a TD. WR -- Rashid Williams (2) He returns with 5 catches for 54 yards in short season. LT -- 5-star freshman Kodi Greene is expected to come in and claim this starting position. LG -- John Mills (9), Paki Finau (4) Mills twice has been named Freshman All-American. C -- Landen Hatchett (9), Zach Henning (4) This Hatchett has 15 career starts at center and both guard spots. RG -- Geirean Hatchett (13) Back for a seventh season, Hatchett is an 18-game starter at UW and Oklahoma. RT -- Drew Azzopardi (11) John Mills (2) Azzopardi is a 30-game starter for UW and San Diego State. TE -- Decker DeGraaf (11), Kade Eldridge (1) DeGraaf has 15 starts over two seasons. QB -- Desmond Williams Jr. (13) Williams is a 15-game career starter coming off 3,065-yard, 25-TD passing year. RB -- Adam Mohammed (2) Mohammed had 108 yards rushing against UCLA, 105 against Oregon. DEFENSE ER -- Jacob Lane (13) Lane comes off 41-tackle, 4-sack season. DT -- Elinneus Davis (10) Davis finished with 29 tackles and half sack. DT -- Bryce Butler (2) Butler totaled 19 tackles and 2 sacks. ER -- Isaiah Ward (2) Ward has 19 career starts at UW and Arizona. LB -- Jacob Manu (5), Buddah Al-Uqdah (3) Manu has 32 starts and 241 tackles at UW and Arizona; Al-Uqdah has 20 starts and 131 tackles at UW and WSU. LB -- Xe'ree Alexander (5), Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (2) Alexander has 18 starts and 233 tackles at UW, UCF and Idaho. NB -- Rahshawn Clark (5), Leroy Bryant (4) These guys had a combined 3 interceptions in the LA Bowl. CB -- Dylan Robinson (5) He had 16 tackles this season, including a sack against Oregon. CB -- Leroy Bryant (1) S -- Alex McLaughlin (13) He has 36 starts, 261 tackles and 8 interceptions at UW and NAU. S -- Rylon Dillard-Allen (3), Vince Holmes (1) Dillard-Allen has been named Freshman All-American. *2025 starts in parantheses

